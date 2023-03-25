CLICK HERE TO UPDATE LIVE LIVE

18:35 Our LIVE LIVE text of Musetti-Lehecka ends here. Thank you for following the match in our company. To all friends and readers of OA Sport have a good continuation of the weekend.

18:34 4 ACEs and even 68% of points won with the second serve for Lehecka. 2 ACE, and a 67% yield with the first for the blue tennis player, who will now have a week available to prepare for the start of the European clay court season.

18:33 Lehecka is too solid at this juncture of the season for a Musetti who cannot find the blows that launched him towards international stages. The tennis player from Carrara is too passive, who also lacks his usual inventiveness.

JIRI LEHECKA b. LORENZO MUSETTI 6-4 6-4. With yet another winning serve, the Czech tennis player ends the match after an hour and twenty minutes. The bad period of the Tuscan continues.

40-30 Match points. Great point from Lehecka, who attacks with a forehand and closes with a delightful stop volley.

30-30 Daring point. Lorenzo plays a called backhand drop stopping, Lehecka pardons him by playing on him and taking the lob.

30-15 Unfortunately Musetti’s backhand loop is wide.

15-15 Double foul by the Bohemian.

15-0 ACE Lehecka, the fourth. Not a bad way to kick off a game of this importance.



4-5 Game Musetti. Service and forehand on the winning counterattack of the blue. After the change of field Lehecka will serve for the match.

40-30 The Czech’s straight answer is long.

30-30 Great recovery with the forehand by Lehecka, who moves to two points from the match.

30-15 Lorenzo delivers himself to the opponent’s backhand loop.

30-0 Musetti winning service.

15-0 Outside the forehand of Lehecka.

5-3 Game Lehecka. Yet another first winner of number 44 ATP. Musetti now needs to stay in the match.

40-0 Winning service of the Czech.

30-0 The exchange with the forehand Lehecka commands, which does not break even after the recovery in lob of the blue ended on the line.

15-0 The answer with Musetti’s chop forehand is long.

3-4 Games Musetti. Outside of meters the forehand of Lehecka. The Tuscan is always down by a break in this second set.

40-0 Lorenzo’s winning cross forehand is wonderful.

30-0 Lehecka’s backhand response that ends in the net.

15-0 ACE Musetti, the second.

4-2 Game Lehecka. Buries the backhand in back Musetti, who returns to serve.

40-30 Another notable first of the Czech. 4-2 ball.

30-30 ACE Lehecka, the third.

15-30 Good plot woven with the forehand by Musetti, with the opponent going out of speed.

15-15 Lehecka immediately redeems himself with a winning first.

0-15 Free with the forehand out of the service of the number 44 ATP.

2-3 Games Musetti. Lehecka’s forehand reply stops on the tape, and he will return to serve after the change of sides.

40-30 First winner of the blue.

30-30 Very insidious chop response from Lehecka, who then scores with the forehand in the open field.

30-15 This short forehand ball from Musetti is very well played, which receives the applause of the public.

15-15 He doesn’t have time to organize the coup after the Lorenzo service.

15-0 Straight passerby along the Tuscan’s winning line.

3-1 Game Lehecka. With a winning serve the Bohemian certifies the advantage of a break.

40-15 This reverse of the blue is also out.

30-15 Along Musetti’s desperate straight recovery.

15-15 Backhand acceleration and then a lot of attention on the net for the Czech.

0-15 Double foul by Lehecka.

1-2 Games Musetti. First winner of the Tuscan, who however is down by a break.

40-15 Recovery with the backhand in counter leap that surprises Lehecka.

30-15 Excellent second followed by the winning forehand for the blue.

15-15 Lehecka closes the corner of the narrow straight cross too much.

0-15 Cue the backhand out of the Musetti service.

2-0 Game Lehecka. In the corridor instead this forehand response from the blue.

AD-40 The Tuscan’s forehand response, which despairs, is short.

40-40 Gift from the Czech, who after two non-closed smashes wraps up on the backhand stop volley to beaten Musetti.

40-30 Che according to Lehecka…110 miles per hour.

30-30 A free forehand from the Bohemian tennis player arrives.

30-15 The backhand attack of the number 44 ATP is excellent.

15-15 Lehecka asks a little too much of his hand, who sends the short backhand ball into the net.

15-0 Service and straight for the Czech.

1-0 Break Lehecka. In the corridor the straight cross of the Tuscan… A reaction is needed immediately.

15-40 Two Lehecka break points. Double fault Musetti, not a good way to start the second set.

15-30 The Bohemian is aggressive with the backhand response. The recovery of the blue is lost in the corridor.

15-15 Musetti loses control of the forehand on the counterattack.

15-0 Lehecka’s short forehand ball goes out on the net.

SECOND SET

6-4 PRIMO SET LEHECKA. Yet another first winner of the Bohemian tennis player. Thus ends the first part.

40-30 The first is canceled by a large straight passerby from Musetti.

40-15 Another winning service from Lehecka. Two set points.

30-15 First winner of the Czech.

15-15 Lorenzo understands the direction of the opponent’s attack, but then fails to place the backhand loop.

0-15 The straight line of Lehecka is a hair’s breadth away.

4-5 Game Musetti. The Tuscan tennis player also pushes the second, but after the change of court Lehecka will serve to close the first set.

40-15 Excellent before the blue.

30-15 Bravo Lorenzo, who finds a great winning cross backhand in progress.

15-15 Musetti double foul, the first of the match.

15-0 Lehecka’s backhand response is also out of measure.

5-3 Game Lehecka. Musetti’s backhand response runs away, which now serves to stay in the set.

40-0 Second ACE of the game for the Czech.

30-0 Winning service of the Bohemian.

15-0 ACE Lehecka, the first.

4-3 Break Lehecka. It was in the air. Winning backhand response from the Czech, who charges up.

40-AD Break point Lehecka. Too submissive Musetti, who loses meters in the cross-country challenge.

40-40 Lehecka’s answer fades out on the tape.

40-AD Break point Lehecka. The number 44 ATP is very deep with the backhand, then attacks with the forehand.

40-40 Gift from Lehecka, who sends the backhand response on the second of the blue to the net.

30-40 Musetti winning service.

15-40 Two Lehecka break points. The Czech was very aggressive on the second from the Tuscan…But Lorenzo is too far behind the baseline.

15-30 Unloading on the forehand inside in Musetti, who makes a bad mistake.

15-15 Lehecka’s narrow backhand cross.

15-0 Good backhand passer of the blue.

3-3 Game Lehecka. The backhand coming out of the Bohemian’s serve was really well played.

40-30 Too bad. Just outside the recovery in the extension of Musetti on the volley of the Czech.

30-30 Meters long this forehand of number 44 ATP.

30-15 Service and straight for Lehecka.

15-15 Lorenzo can do nothing in this case on the Czech’s forehand broadside.

0-15 Very good Musetti, who responds to the opponent’s first and loads the covered backhand.

3-2 Game Musetti. Service and straight on target for the blue, who remains in command of this first set.

40-0 Another great first for the Tuscan tennis player.

30-0 Musetti winning service.

15-0 The recovery attempt comes out with Lehecka’s backhand on Lorenzo’s good inside out forehand.

2-2 Game Lehecka. Long backhand reply from Musetti, who returns to service.

AD-40 Lehecka guards the net well, who scores the first serve and volley of the match.

40-40 Service, forehand and smash for the Czech.

30-40 Musetti break ball. Lehecka out of turn with the forehand on the change of trajectory of the blue.

30-30 The ATP number 44 is redeemed, who plays a great forehand along the winning line.

15-30 Lehecka is wrong this time with the crossed backhand.

15-15 Error of the Czech, who misses a comfortable straight after the excellent first acceleration.

15-0 Lehecka winning service.

2-1 Game Musetti. Of a breath in the corridor the obverse inside in of the Czech.

40-30 Prolonged exchange with Lehecka who follows a good forehand by closing the second high volley.

40-15 Good attack with the forehand of the blue, which however gets wrapped up with the backhand volley.

40-0 ACE Musetti, the first of the match.

30-0 Stop on the legs in response Lehecka.

15-0 First winning outside of Musetti.

1-1 Game Lehecka. Service and straight to the mark for the Czech.

40-0 Two heavy forehands, and a soft backhand stop volley for Lehecka, who gets three 1-1 balls.

30-0 Lorenzo buries the attempted answer with a cut backhand.

15-0 Musetti loses control of the straight along the line.

1-0 Game Musetti. The Czech’s backhand response runs away. First game solidly won by the blue.

40-15 Lehecka’s forehand stops on the tape.

30-15 The Musetti backhand hits late.

30-0 First external and winning forehand of the blue.

15-0 Lorenzo pushes well with the forehand.

FIRST SET

17:06 The pre-match warm-up is underway. In just under four minutes off to the meeting, with Musetti at the service.

17:05 And here they are the two players, welcomed by the applause of the public.

17:01 It’s finally time for the match. After the upheaval of the program due to the forfeit of the veteran Gasquet, Musetti-Lehecka is about to begin.

16:27 Here we are again friends of OA Sport. Musetti-Lehecka will be played at 17.00 on Central Court due to the withdrawal of Richard Gasquet. He advances to the third round without playing the Greek Tsitsipas, and therefore the match of the young blue passes on the main field at 17.00. See you later!

16:04 Program that delays the main fields by half an hour, for unspecified reasons. It will therefore start at 16.30. See you later!

4:00 pm Sunny Saturday in Miami. Everything is ready for tennis players to enter the field on all committed courts.

15:56 Azzurro trying to get out of an unexpected crisis. To forget the parenthesis on the South American red for Musetti, who was also beaten on his debut at Indian Wells by the Frenchman Mannarino.

15:52 What we are going to tell will be the second direct comparison between Italian and Czech. Lehecka won 7-5 in third place last season on the rapid indoor course in Rotterdam.

15:48 Winner of the match he will face in the third round between the Russian Khachanov and the Argentine Etcheverry.

15:44 Good afternoon and welcome back to LIVE LIVE written by Musetti-Lehecka. We are approaching the start of the match.

Good morning and welcome to LIVE LIVE text of the match that will see Lorenzo Musetti opposite the Czech Jiri Leheckasecond round match of the Masters 1000 in Miami 2023. Second direct confrontation between the two, with the tennis player from Mlada Boleslav prevailing in three sets on indoor hard courts in Rotterdam in 2022.

Musetti, a twenty-one year old from Carrara, must re-emerge from a seemingly endless crisis. Excluding the United Cup, the young Tuscan in 2023 won only one match, the one against the Argentine Cachin on red in Buenos Aires. The blue, fresh from four consecutive defeats, needs to reverse course, but today his opponent is anything but soft.

Lehecka, twenty-two year old number 44 ATP, has carved out an important place for himself in the international tennis scene in recent months. Finalist of the ATP Next Gen Finals 2022, defeated only by Nakashima, the Czech has already played a match in this Masters 1000 in Miami, easily eliminating the Argentine Coria in two sets. Lehecka also reached the quarterfinals at the recent Australian Open, and makes serve and forehand his main weapons.

The match between Musetti and Lehecka will start at 16.00 on Court 1. It will be possible to follow the event live on Sky Sport, and in streaming on Sky GO, and Tennis TV. OA Sport will offer you LIVE LIVE written point by point of the match. Have fun and good tennis everyone!

Photo: LaPresse

