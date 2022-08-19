Home Health Continuing the story of the 1999 work, Appeal Studios will launch “Time and Space Hero 2: A New Beginning” | Community Platform | Digital
by admin
THQ Nordic and Appeal Studios earlier announced that they will launch a new sequel based on 1999’s “Outcast 2: A New Beginning” (Outcast 2: A New Beginning).

The announcement of the first wave of trailers also confirmed that Cutter Slade, the protagonist of “Heroes of Time and Space”, will appear again and return to the alien world for a rescue mission.

“Chrono Hero 2: New Beginning” will be produced by the original team of “Chrono Hero”, and the game soundtrack will also be composed by “Chrono Hero” soundtrack composer Lennie Moore.

In the game, players can also jump, sprint, or slide through jetpacks, and explore the open-architecture world, and must also use combination weapons to repel enemies. The tasks in the game are not carried out in a linear timeline. Players can play according to personal preferences and decide the direction of the story according to the progress of the game.

Chrono Hero 2: New Beginnings will be available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series S|X, and Windows PC platforms, but an estimated launch date has not yet been announced.

“The original text was published in the cooperative media mashdigi, and the United News Network is authorized to reprint. 》

