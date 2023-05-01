Continuism wins in Paraguay, the president is ‘colorado’ – Ultima Ora

news-txt”>

(ANSA) – ASUNCIÓN, APRIL 30 – The hypothesis that the presidential elections held in Paraguay could put an end to the long stay in power of the conservative Partido Colorado, foundered in the light of the provisional results of the electoral ballot which assign the ‘colorado’ candidate Santiago Peña has a lead of just under 16 points over Concertaciòn Nacional’s progressive challenger Efrain Alegre.



87.75% of the votes cast confirmed that the succession to President Mario Abdo Benitez goes to the Orthodox economist Peña, who received 43.29% of the votes, distancing Alegre by over 415,000 votes.



The first to confirm the victory of the ‘Colorado’ candidate was the outgoing president Mario Abdo Benitez, belonging to the same party, who via Twitter welcomed Peña’s victory, calling him “president elect”.



Analysts point out that the electoral reality has denied what was speculated on the eve of the weakness of the Partido Colorado, deeply divided between two factions, one of which is clearly accused by the United States of seriously illicit trafficking.



Peña will take office on August 15 for five years, dispelling for the moment also Washington’s fears of a possible rupture of diplomatic relations with Taiwan and Paraguay’s opening up to popular China, as Alegre had envisaged in the event of victory. The other very significant element that emerged from yesterday’s vote is the excellent result obtained by the right-wing candidate and leader of the anti-political Paraguayo Cubas, who despite having limited resources, collected 589,827 votes, equivalent to 22, 43% of the total. (HANDLE).

