Continuity of care doctors – Health

The regional holder of the delegation for health policies reiterates his utmost consideration for the category: “Through the CAU and the reorganization of continuity of care, doctors will have greater professional and economic valorisation. It is natural that innovations spark debate, as always I am open to discussion but starting from an objective analysis of reality”

28 December 2023 – “Whoever seeks a fight by exploiting my words should know that they will have no reaction or any consideration. The data to which I referred, i.e. the average of the services provided at a regional level by continuity of care doctors, is a traceable data that has been known for some time, and does not constitute any negative opinion on my part. I therefore do not allow people to attribute to me phrases that I have never said and things that I do not think, starting from the term lazy people, anyone who claims the opposite is in clear bad faith.”

Thus the regional councilor for health policies, Raffaele Doniniresponds to some trade union organizations in relation to the words expressed on continuity of care doctorsto whom he reiterates his utmost consideration.

“These are trained and indispensable professionals – he states -. And I have always been convinced that every professional can and should be employed in this critical phase for healthcare in the most fair, respectful and appropriate way. This is why we set up the CAU: to ensure that, by reorganizing the continuity of care, doctors can have greater economic and professional valorisation and citizens greater opportunities for taking charge”.

“Whoever wants to stop us resigns themselves and closes Donini-. In healthcare, innovations are indispensable, and even those that give greater opportunities to citizens always provoke debate and sometimes adverse reactions, it is natural that this is the case. As far as I’m concerned, I have always been, and always will be, available for dialogue and discussion, starting however from an objective analysis of reality.”