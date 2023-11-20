Contraception: Condom replaces pill as number one contraceptive

Panorama study

Condom replaces pill as number one contraceptive

As of: 2:59 p.m. | Reading time: 2 minutes

Why more and more women are choosing not to take the pill

On August 18, 1960, the first birth control pill came onto the market in the USA – a liberation for women at the time. However, the image of the pill has now changed. Fewer and fewer women are having them prescribed.

You can listen to our WELT podcasts here

In order to display embedded content, your revocable consent to the transmission and processing of personal data is necessary, as the providers of the embedded content require this consent as third party providers [In diesem Zusammenhang können auch Nutzungsprofile (u.a. auf Basis von Cookie-IDs) gebildet und angereichert werden, auch außerhalb des EWR]. By setting the switch to “on”, you agree to this (revocable at any time). This also includes your consent to the transfer of certain personal data to third countries, including the USA, in accordance with Art. 49 (1) (a) GDPR. You can find more information about this. You can revoke your consent at any time using the switch and privacy at the bottom of the page.

It has been apparent for some time now that more and more women are skeptical about the pill. Now, for the first time, another contraceptive is becoming more popular: the condom. This was the result of a study by the Federal Center for Health Education.

The condom has replaced the pill as the number one contraceptive in Germany, as the BZgA announced on Thursday. More than half of those surveyed (53 percent) said they used condoms for contraception. Only 38 percent mentioned the pill. In 2007, the ratio was almost the opposite: at that time, 55 percent used the pill and only 36 percent used condoms.

Other contraceptive methods such as coils, sterilization and calendar methods currently play only a minor role. For the representative study, the BZgA surveyed 1,001 sexually active adults between the ages of 18 and 49 in August and September.

According to the research, negative attitudes towards hormonal contraception are increasing. 61 percent of women and men agree that contraception with hormones has “negative effects on the body and soul” – in 2018 only 48 percent agreed with this.

also read

When asked about the most important criteria for choosing a contraceptive, 39 percent of those surveyed said reliability, 30 percent said it was easy to use and 25 percent said it was well tolerated.

also read

Overall, 70 percent said they used contraception during sex. The most important source of information for women is gynecological advice (73 percent) and for men the Internet (49 percent).

The pill is considered a safe contraceptive and is relatively easy to use. However, it must be taken every day at the same time as possible. Because it contains hormones, a number of side effects can occur. Condoms are also considered safe when used correctly and are relatively inexpensive. They also offer protection against HIV and other sexually transmitted diseases.

You can listen to our WELT podcasts here

In order to display embedded content, your revocable consent to the transmission and processing of personal data is necessary, as the providers of the embedded content require this consent as third party providers [In diesem Zusammenhang können auch Nutzungsprofile (u.a. auf Basis von Cookie-IDs) gebildet und angereichert werden, auch außerhalb des EWR]. By setting the switch to “on”, you agree to this (revocable at any time). This also includes your consent to the transfer of certain personal data to third countries, including the USA, in accordance with Art. 49 (1) (a) GDPR. You can find more information about this. You can revoke your consent at any time using the switch and privacy at the bottom of the page.

“Aha! Ten Minutes of Everyday Knowledge” is WELT’s knowledge podcast. AboRegister the podcast on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Deezer, Amazon Music or directly via RSS feed, among others.

Share this: Facebook

X

