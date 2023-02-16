The story of Jesse Brown, an 11-year-old from Orange County (United States), who died after contracting a streptococcus A infection: “He hurt his ankle while he was on the treadmill, then the situation got worse”.

Image from Facebook.

An 11-year-old boy residing in CaliforniaUnited States, died after contracting a streptococcal infection A probably after the ankle sprain. This is what Jesse Brown’s family denounced.

According to local media reports, the boy was in good health. He was passionate about motocross and attended the fifth grade at Lakemont Elementary School Of Orange County.

The cousin, Megan Brown, said the 11-year-old hurt his ankle while on a conveyor belt some weeks ago. But a few days later, her mother realized that something was wrong. “Her whole leg was covered in patchespurplish, red, almost like bruises“Brown said.

Then, the situation escalated. Transferred to hospital, the child was then admitted to the ward of intensive therapy. Doctors eventually diagnosed him with strep A infection and, within days, the family said he turned into a flesh-eating bacteria, which caused Jesse’s brain to swell and finally killed him. “They told us that he probably got the infection when he hurt his ankle, because he was already weak,” the cousin added.

The doctor Candice Jones, an Orlando pediatrician, he explained to the broadcaster fox35orlando that there has been a recent increase in invasive strep cases among children in the United States. “There are several ways these bacteria can cause mild to severe infections and even lead to death.” Symptoms of infection include swelling, redness, and fever.

Jesse’s family hope their experience can help other families. “If there was more awareness, perhaps we could have intervened earlier, when we noticed that she had a fever. But it was too late for us,” the cousin finally said.