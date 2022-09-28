Professor Marcello Ciaccio, president of the School of Medicine and Surgery of the University of Palermo, received the “Pater Prize” for his contribution to the scientific and cultural progress of Italian Laboratory Medicine. The prestigious award was conferred in Padua on the occasion of the International Conference on Laboratory Medicine, which brought together professionals from all over the world.

Professor Ciaccio has been recognized for the great commitment made in studies that have contributed to the understanding and validation of numerous biomarkers in the context of various clinical conditions, such as sepsis, diabetes mellitus, neurodegenerative and cardiometabolic diseases. The productivity and quality of the scientific activity of prof. Ciaccio is attested by the bibliometric indicators that led him to enter the list of the best researchers in the “Clinical Science” category of the “Top Italian Scientists” and among the most deserving researchers by the international journal “Plos Biology”.

“Professor Ciaccio – reads a note – is director of the Laboratory Medicine department of the Polyclinic which, today, represents a center of excellence at national level, providing the clinician with a complete panel of biomarkers in the various sectors, both routinely and specialists; for example, it is one of the few centers in Italy to perform the dosage of all the CSF biomarkers of Alzheimer’s disease. Professor Ciaccio has also made a fundamental contribution to the growth of Laboratory Medicine at national and international level. He was president of the most important Italian Society of Laboratory Medicine, the SIBioC, and was unanimously re-elected for the two-year period 2024-2025 “.