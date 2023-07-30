Control food moths and prevent infestation | > – Guide

Status: 07/28/2023 3:16 p.m

Moths in your own four walls are annoying. Simple measures are usually sufficient to get rid of the pests. Chemicals should be avoided as they can be harmful to your health.

The animals like to settle in pantries and wardrobes. For example, if foods such as flour, cereals, semolina, dried fruit, pasta or nuts are infested, it is quite unappetizing. Many people are disgusted by it. It is also annoying when moths eat holes in clothing.

Different moth species with different preferences

There are different types of moths such as the dried fruit moth or the flour moth. The dried fruit moth (Plodia interpunctale) is also called storage moth, corn moth or house moth. It is sensitive to cold and eats grain products, nuts, legumes, chocolate, cocoa and coffee, among other things. As the name suggests, the flour moth (Ephestia kuehniella) feeds mainly on flour. She doesn’t need water. The animals are able to bite open thin packaging and penetrate storage containers through loose lids.

The clothes moth (Tineola bisselliella) feeds on animal hair in nature. She also likes to choose living and storage rooms as her habitat. Especially in dark wardrobes, the females lay eggs on wool, feathers and furs. They also like upholstered furniture. They thus cause damage to textile fabrics, usually in the form of many small feeding holes. The animals often also leave delicate, white threads on clothing – the webs.

In this way you can prevent an infestation by food moths

It is relatively easy to prevent moths from spreading around your house or apartment. These measures have a preventive effect:

When shopping, make sure that the packaging of the food is intactCheck at home for possible infestation and transfer to tightly closable containersStore stocks in a cool and dry place, do not build up too many stocksPlace one or two bay leaves in grain stocks, their scent has a deterrent effectKeep humidity as low as possible when cooking ( ventilate, use the extractor hood) and ventilate the kitchen and pantry regularlyKeep cupboards clean, vacuum instead of wiping with a damp clothRemove overripe fruit from the kitchenAttach fly screens in front of windows and balcony doorsFor clothes moths: put bags with lavender blossoms or cedar wood shavings in cupboards and chests of drawers

If you use moth paper against clothes moths, you should make sure that it does not contain the nerve toxin transfluthrin. Although it kills the moths, it is also deposited on surfaces and is therefore a burden for people and pets, warns the magazine “Öko-Test”.

These countermeasures help against moths

Sometimes the precautionary measures are not enough and moths nest in the house and apartment. You notice this when moths fly around storage jars or out of the closet, or when you find holes in clothing. Then it is important to proceed as thoroughly as possible against the animals.

completely dispose of infested storage packs in the residual waste, they are contaminated with droppings and animal body parts, search the surroundings and corners of the room for cocoons in which the moth larvae pupate thoroughly clean and vacuum wipe cupboards and shelves with vinegar water and dry well use parasitic wasps as biological weapons (they die if none moth eggs are more there, available in specialist shops and online) Hang up sticky traps (pheromone traps), they attract male animals with scents, so that reproduction is interrupted (available in drugstores and hardware stores)

If you use traps, moth paper or scented sachets, you should remember to replace them regularly, as the effect will wear off over time.

Avoid pesticides if possible

There are numerous products on the market that promise quick help with moth infestation. In addition to adhesive strips, scattering agents and baits, sprays and electric vaporizers are also available. The consumer center advises against sprays and vaporizers because they can be harmful to people and pets.

According to the Federal Environment Agency, the use of chemical pesticides can pose health risks that are particularly problematic for sensitive groups of people such as babies, pregnant women or the sick.

