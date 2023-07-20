controls in the localities of the “nightlife” of Central Italy, 6 closures and 81 violations ascertained

The soldiers of the 12 NAS of central Italy, during a coordinated service arranged by Carabinieri Group for the Protection of Health of Romehave carried out checks on public food and drink establishments in tourist resorts, in nightlife areas and where some of the main aggregation events are taking place, in order to guarantee the protection of consumer health.

The inspections were carried out, in particular, during the events “Next Expo” from the NAS in Rome, “Umbria Jazz” from the NAS of Perugia, “Tuscia Film Festival” from the NAS of Viterbo, “Viper Summer Festival” from the Livorno NAS and, as regards the nightlife on the coasts of Versilia again by the Carabinieri of the Livorno NAS, the Romagna Riviera from the Bologna NAS, the Adriatic one from the Ancona and breaking latest news NAS, the seaside resorts with the greatest tourist attraction for the Sardinian NAS, Terracina and the island of Ponza from the Latina NAS, the events on the Lungarno from the Florence NAS and in the historic center of Parma from the local NAS.

The checks affected overall 160 structures e companies (I am States object Of verify Also nightclubs e establishments bathing), ascertaining violations at 81 to be (pari al 50% of the goals inspect yourself), of which 6 object Of measures Of Suspension of the activity due to serious hygienic-sanitary and structural irregularities which prevented the continuation of the service. 101 throughout the violations contested, Between penalties e administrativefor an amount of 117 mila eurowhich concerned numerous breaches that emerged during the inspections carried out.

About half of the violations ascertained were attributable to hygienic-sanitary and structural deficiencies in the areas used for the preparation and administration of meals, often improvised or illegally expanded with respect to forecasts or located in confined and inadequate spaces.

In the most serious situations, food of various origins was found held in a poor state of conservation, in some cases fraudulently proposed as fresh, while in others there was no indication of the traceability of the product or the presence of allergens and, for these reasons , the NAS proceeded to the seizure Of 1.350 kg Of foods irregular.

I 6 measures Of closure in 5 cases, the activities concerned environments intended for the processing and management of food and meals, while in one situation the use of an illegally activated swimming pool, pertaining to the tourist village, was suspended.

