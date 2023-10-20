Controversial Comment on “Forum” Sparks Outrage and Apology to Nurses

Controversial Comment Sparks Reaction from Nursing Community

October 19, 2023

In an episode of the popular television program “Forum” broadcast on September 29, a controversial comment made by an actress playing the role of a nurse sparked a strong reaction from the nursing community.

During the broadcast, the actress stated, “I became a nurse only because I didn’t have the financial means to study. I’m an intelligent woman and, actually, I would have liked to be a doctor!” This statement immediately drew the ire of a colleague member of the Order of Imperia, who requested the intervention of the Order of Rome.

The request was clear: ask for a rectification and emphasize the importance of the nursing profession. In response, the Rome Opi contacted the authors of the “Forum” program, asking for a correction and an apology. This correction and apology were then made in the October 17 episode during the “Lo Sportello di Forum” column.

The editorial team of “Forum” stated, “We must make a correction because, in the episode of Rete 4 on September 29, sentences were uttered from which all of us, the editorial staff and the entire Forum program, firmly dissociate ourselves. Indeed, our greatest thanks go to all the nurses who, every day, work for our health and that of our loved ones.”

This gesture received a positive reception from the Order of Nurses and many spectators. The nursing profession plays a crucial role in the well-being of society, and disqualifying statements such as the one made on “Forum” have rightly been condemned.

The Order of Rome has also announced that the full video of the rectification is available on the Order’s Facebook page, allowing anyone to view the complete statement and the apology.

The nursing community hopes that this incident will serve as a reminder of the importance of respecting and appreciating the work and dedication of nurses. It also highlights the need for accurate representations of professions on television programs.

The full video of the correction can be found on the Order of Rome’s Facebook page. For more news and information, visit NurseTimes online.

