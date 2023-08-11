Controversial Contracts: How Turcios Medical Supply Secured Lucrative Deals with Social Security

Headline: Turcios Medical Supply Accrues Over $6 Million in Contracts with ISSS Amid Controversy

Subtitle: Questions raised about the decision-making process and the choice of vehicle brands

(Insert City), (Insert Date) – Turcios Medical Supply has recently secured three contracts with the Salvadoran Social Security Institute (ISSS), totaling over $6 million. However, the decision-making process and the choice of vehicle brands have raised concerns among board members and the public.

The purchase of a batch of ICU ambulances, amounting to $2.8 million, was finalized on March 25, 2022. This decision came after the initial offer was rejected, but it remains unclear why the decision was reversed. The minutes of the meeting have been censored regarding this specific point. It was revealed that 11 companies were invited to submit offers, including Turcios Medical Supply and a Mexican company called Ambulancia Network.

The contract, signed by Mónica Ayala and Pedro Élmer Bonilla Estrada, specified that each ambulance would be a Peugeot/Ambulancia Network brand. Ambulancia Network was responsible for shipping the ambulances by land to the San Bartolo customs in Ilopango. During the delivery ceremony, the brand “Ambulancia Network” was visibly displayed on the front of the ambulances.

In June 2022, at the board of directors meeting, Turcios managed to overcome technical objections and secured three contracts, amounting to over $6 million. On June 27, the board voted in favor of renewing the ISSS vehicle fleet with over 100 vehicles of various types. These vehicles would be used for transportation of personnel or goods. This decision opened the door for Turcios to secure their most lucrative contract with the institution. The entire discussion regarding this decision has been censored in the meeting minutes.

The direct contracting No. 4G22000017 aimed to purchase 119 vehicles, including an SUV for management, with a budget of $5,341,115.49. Surprisingly, the only offer received for pickups, minibuses, trucks, and an SUV once again came from Turcios Medical Supply. However, objections were raised due to the brand’s lack of an official distributor in El Salvador and the higher prices compared to the market.

Despite the objections, the contract was awarded to Turcios on July 25, 2022. Walter Ernesto Pineda Valdez, a labor sector representative on the board, questioned the brand of the LANTREK 4×4 double cab pickup offered by Turcios. The administrative deputy director clarified that it is a Peugeot brand, while other models mentioned, such as Urvan, are Nissan brands.

During the discussion, confusion arose concerning the mix of models, brands, and countries of origin presented in a chart. Mario José Ayala Orantes, an advisor to the Board of Directors, recommended reviewing and detailing the brands accurately for the approval of the process. Blanca Patricia Munguía, head of the Purchasing Department, responded that the information provided was in accordance with the offer presented, although it was evident that Turcios lacked experience in organizing the information.

Concerns were also raised about purchasing vehicles from Guatemala and choosing brands like Peugeot, which do not have an official distributor in El Salvador. Juan Carlos Martínez Castellanos, a labor sector representative, questioned how the provision of spare parts and factory guarantees would be handled if the vehicles were not directly purchased from distributors in Guatemala. He emphasized the need for proper investments in the fleet, considering the significant amount of money involved.

As questions and controversies continue to swirl around Turcios Medical Supply’s contracts with the ISSS, the public awaits further clarification and transparency regarding the decision-making process and the choice of vehicle brands.

