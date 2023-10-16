Home » Controversial Government Proposal: Non-EU Citizens in Italy Required to Pay 2,000 Euros for Public Healthcare
New Law Requires Non-EU Citizens to Pay 2,000 Euros for Public Healthcare in Italy

In a move that is expected to ignite debates and raise concerns about migrants once again, the Italian government has introduced a new law that requires non-EU citizens residing in Italy to pay a contribution of 2,000 euros for public healthcare.

According to the law, non-EU residents in Italy will still have the option to register with the National Health Service (NHS), but they will need to pay an annual contribution of 2,000 euros. The Ministry of Economy and Finance (Mef) highlighted that this option is specifically available for foreign residents who are citizens of non-European Union countries.

In a statement, the Mef explained, “For foreign residents who are citizens of countries not belonging to the European Union, there is the possibility of registering in the lists of those entitled to NHS services, by paying a contribution of 2,000 euros per year. The amount of the contribution is reduced for foreigners holding a residence permit for study purposes or for those placed with au pairs.”

This new law has already sparked controversy, with critics arguing that it will further marginalize and exclude non-EU citizens from accessing essential healthcare services. They argue that healthcare should be a basic human right and not subject to financial affordability.

However, supporters of the law argue that it is necessary to ensure the sustainability of the Italian healthcare system and prevent abuse of public services. They claim that the contribution from non-EU citizens will help alleviate the financial burden on the healthcare system and ensure that resources are effectively allocated.

The issue of migrants and their access to public services has been a hot topic in Italy for years, with the country experiencing a significant influx of migrants arriving by sea from North Africa. The government has faced criticism both from within Italy and internationally for its handling of the situation.

This latest maneuver by the Italian government is likely to add fuel to the ongoing debate and raise questions about the treatment of non-EU citizens in the country. As discussions continue, it remains to be seen how this new law will impact the healthcare system and the lives of non-EU residents in Italy.

