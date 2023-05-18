Controversial sweeteners affect our immune cells

Just a few glasses of a diet drink can influence the activity of our immune cells, as an experiment has shown. Accordingly, taking the sweetener cocktail typical of such drinks can change the behavior of the white blood cells: they modulate their gene activity and also the production of certain immune messengers. This could influence the reaction of these immune cells to pathogens, but also to endogenous irritants.

Sweeteners have long been considered a healthy alternative to sugar because they are low in calories. However, there are now increasing indications that stevia, aspartame and saccharin are also important: the sugar substitutes can promote diabetes, stimulate appetite and unbalance the intestinal flora. The sweetener erythritol is also suspected of causing blood clots and thus increasing the risk of heart attacks and strokes.

Sweeteners change gene activity and messenger substance production

Thomas Skurk from the Technical University of Munich and his colleagues have now investigated the effect common sweeteners have on our immune system. To do this, they first tested in vitro how the addition of saccharin affects human white blood cells in culture. It was found that the neutrophils significantly increased the reading of at least 14 of their genes in response to the sweetener.

Some genes that encode immune messengers were also affected. “The strongest increase in transcription was seen for three chemokines, CCL26, CCL2 and CXCL1,” reports the team. “These messengers are chemical attractants for a wide range of white blood cells, including neutrophils.” The genes for some sweet and immune receptors on the cell surface were also upregulated under the influence of sweeteners. A similar effect was seen when neutrophils were exposed to a mix of common sweeteners.

Effects last for hours

The crucial question, however, is whether such effects also occur when a person consumes the sweeteners with food or drink. Skurk and his colleagues have also tested this. For this, five test subjects drank a sweetener solution that contained a drink-typical mix of approx. 76 mg saccharin, 228 mg cyclamate and 53 mg acesulfame-K per liter. You absorb these amounts when you drink three quarters of a liter of light lemonade.

At intervals of four, eight and 14 hours after drinking this test drink, the researchers took blood from their test subjects and analyzed the gene activity and the behavior of the white blood cells.

The result: about four hours after drinking the test solution, significantly increased sweetener concentrations were also found in the blood. As a result, the transcription of the white blood cells was changed in a manner similar to that seen in the laboratory experiments. “In this early phase of the sweetener experiment, this was primarily evident from the cytokines,” reports the team. Among other things, these immune messengers play a role in the defense against pathogens and inflammation. 24 hours after taking the sweetener, however, the altered gene regulation was evident at various neutrophil receptors.

Stronger reaction to bacteria and immune stimuli possible

“Our results indicate that even an average intake of sweeteners can affect immune cells in the blood,” says senior author Dietmar Krautwurst from the Leibniz Institute for Food Systems Biology in Freising say.” In any case, the results suggest that white blood cells also react to the sweeteners that have entered the blood via their receptors.

According to the analyses, the modulated transcriptional profile could induce the immune cells to respond more strongly to bacteria and other immune stimuli, at least in the presence of the three sweeteners studied. “Our data lead us to assume that this modulation puts the immune cells into a state that makes them more sensitive to immune stimuli,” says Krautwurst. “More research is needed on this.” (Nutrients, 2023; doi:10.3390/nu15051260)

Source: Leibniz Institute for Food Systems Biology

Von Nadja Podbregar