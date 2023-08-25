Home » Controversy Sparks Over Controversial Urinal Design in Turin Gym’s Men’s Bathrooms
Health

Controversy Sparks Over Controversial Urinal Design in Turin Gym’s Men’s Bathrooms

by admin
Controversy Sparks Over Controversial Urinal Design in Turin Gym’s Men’s Bathrooms

Controversy Erupts Over Woman-Shaped Urinals in Turin Gym

For the past few days, a heated social controversy has been brewing over the presence of urinals shaped like a woman’s mouth in the men’s restrooms of a popular gym in Turin. The issue has gained attention from social media users and even caught the eye of Turin singer, Greta Squillace, who publicly voiced her opinion on the matter.

Squillace directed her comment towards the gym’s management, expressing her disappointment and stating, “I would be ashamed if I were you.” Her comment quickly spread across various online platforms, igniting further debate and fueling discussions about gender equality.

The gym in question is a part of a multinational fitness chain with centers in numerous European cities. In response to the backlash, the company explained that this particular model of urinal can be found in “7-8 gyms in Italy and several others in various European countries.” The design appears to draw inspiration from the iconic “sticky tongue” logo of the Rolling Stones, with some users speculating that a renowned Dutch graphic designer might be behind it.

Despite these explanations, accusations of patriarchy and sexism have been levied against the company by internet users. Many argue that such a design only serves to perpetuate harmful stereotypes and reinforce gender inequality.

As the controversy continues to simmer, it remains to be seen whether the gym management will take any action in response to the public outcry. Meanwhile, the discussion surrounding the presence of these urinals raises broader questions about the need for more inclusive and gender-neutral public spaces.

See also  How likely is a computer screen to be a criminal? Japanese reporters reported fraud cases and were madly sprayed by netizens | XFastest News

For further details on the issue, please visit ANSA.it.

You may also like

Serious delivery bottlenecks for sterile drugs feared

ALCON LABORATORIES, INC – PUNTA U/S OZIL 12...

Moderate Consumption of Beer Benefits the Intestine, Study...

True and untrue – new episodes 5 –...

Animal health, recognition of free status of swine...

Controversy Over Gendered Urinals in Turin Gym Sparks...

Sabine Bauer wants to set up a network...

MN-predict: A Groundbreaking Hematology and Hemotherapy Study Published...

Italy suffers but wins: Angola ko 81-67 –...

The Controversy Surrounding Hormone Replacement Therapy: Risks, Benefits,...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy