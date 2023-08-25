Controversy Sparks Over Controversial Urinal Design in Turin Gym’s Men’s Bathrooms

Controversy Erupts Over Woman-Shaped Urinals in Turin Gym

For the past few days, a heated social controversy has been brewing over the presence of urinals shaped like a woman’s mouth in the men’s restrooms of a popular gym in Turin. The issue has gained attention from social media users and even caught the eye of Turin singer, Greta Squillace, who publicly voiced her opinion on the matter.

Squillace directed her comment towards the gym’s management, expressing her disappointment and stating, “I would be ashamed if I were you.” Her comment quickly spread across various online platforms, igniting further debate and fueling discussions about gender equality.

The gym in question is a part of a multinational fitness chain with centers in numerous European cities. In response to the backlash, the company explained that this particular model of urinal can be found in “7-8 gyms in Italy and several others in various European countries.” The design appears to draw inspiration from the iconic “sticky tongue” logo of the Rolling Stones, with some users speculating that a renowned Dutch graphic designer might be behind it.

Despite these explanations, accusations of patriarchy and sexism have been levied against the company by internet users. Many argue that such a design only serves to perpetuate harmful stereotypes and reinforce gender inequality.

As the controversy continues to simmer, it remains to be seen whether the gym management will take any action in response to the public outcry. Meanwhile, the discussion surrounding the presence of these urinals raises broader questions about the need for more inclusive and gender-neutral public spaces.

For further details on the issue, please visit ANSA.it.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

