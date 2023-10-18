Controversy Surrounding Pharmacy Testing Raises Concerns for Medical Technologists and Laboratories in Puerto Rico

Freddie Vargas, president of the College of Medical Technologists of Puerto Rico, recently discussed the situation of laboratories and his stance on allowing pharmacies to perform simple tests. The controversy arose when proposals were made to amend laws to allow pharmacies to streamline patient care processes by conducting certain tests that are traditionally done in laboratories. This proposal was strongly opposed by the College of Medical Technologists and the Association of Laboratories of Puerto Rico.

Vargas clarified that while they would support the proposal without certain clauses, they strongly objected to section 2L, which would allow pharmacists to perform low sifting CLI 88 evidence. He explained that CLI 88 sets the minimum standards for laboratory tests in the United States, and Puerto Rico complies with these standards. In fact, he mentioned that Puerto Rico has one of the highest standards for conducting laboratory tests. Vargas emphasized that the medical technologist staff is the only one qualified to handle laboratory diagnostics.

He further highlighted the economic crisis faced by laboratories due to constant cuts in payment rates from health insurers. Despite the high demand for medical technologists in Puerto Rico, many laboratories are experiencing economic difficulties. Vargas explained that laboratories are heavily dependent on payment from medical plans and cannot sell tests at retail prices like other businesses. He mentioned that a bill has been filed in the Senate to allow citizens to pay for tests with a medical order, without the involvement of a health plan, and it is currently in the health commission.

Vargas also emphasized the need to improve the salaries of medical technologists, as many earn less than $12 an hour. He mentioned a bill that has been approved in the Senate, which establishes gradual salary scales ranging from $18 to $21. He pointed out that medical technologists are highly valued throughout the United States, and companies come to recruit them with attractive offers.

In conclusion, the controversy regarding laboratory tests in pharmacies has come to an end in Puerto Rico, but concerns remain about the salaries of medical technologists and the economic challenges faced by laboratories in the country’s healthcare crisis. The tensions between different actors in the health system remain unresolved, and the discussion on access to laboratory tests and their quality continues in the legislative and medical fields.

