14
- Conventional line Florence – Bologna/Prato and Viareggio – Florence, railway traffic gradually recovering after the derailment of a wagon of a freight train. RFI
- Trains, freight wagon derails in Florence: over 50 cancellations and delays of up to three hours | Circulation returned to normal on the Florence-Bologna Av line TGCOM
- Not only CHAOS TRAINS, even BAD WEATHER can put the April 25 long weekend in crisis, starting from the weekend iLMeteo.it
- Train canceled or delayed: how to request refunds the Republic
- Inconvenience Rome Termini: the video of the crowded station. In line for new tickets and information TV courier
- See full coverage on Google News