Conversational Workshops for Codependent Women – Medicine and Health, Medical Specialists and Wellness

Drug fund honors the self-help group “Cinderella” in Hanau

The self-help group “Cinderella” can look forward to 4,000 euros.

Hanau – The “Cinderella” self-help group meets women who have made themselves dependent on others and are no longer able to lead their own lives. The women live the addiction to be needed by another person. This can quickly become a problem, especially in relationships with addicts, the mentally ill or the chronically ill. For this important work, the “Cinderella” self-help group in the Hanau-Main-Kinzig meeting center was awarded the 2023 sponsorship prize of the Hesse/Rhineland-Palatinate/Saarland drug company fund on the subject of “women’s health“. The prize money of 4,000 euros was handed over in Frankfurt today.

The self-help group would like to use the prize money to be able to offer regular discussion workshops for young women aged 16 and over on the topics of codependency, addictions and mental health problems in addition to the usual group meetings. Entry should then be possible at any time and with low thresholds. These workshops will be led by a qualified social worker who will be supported by participants in the self-help group. Cooperation with schools, social institutions and the city of Hanau is planned for the future.

Since 1999, the drug company fund has been providing start-up financing and help for self-help with its sponsorship award. The fund is backed by medium-sized, mostly family-run companies in the pharmaceutical industry from Hesse, Rhineland-Palatinate and Saarland, which are committed to health and the prevention of diseases in addition to drug research. This year, the jury of the drug company fund was supplemented by two curators from the German Foundation for Women’s Health, who supported the selection of the award winners.

The Drug Fund was established in 1992. 13 companies from Hesse, Rhineland-Palatinate and Saarland currently belong to it: B. Braun, Kreussler Pharma, CLS Behring, Dr. Köhler Chemie, Engelhard Arzneimittel, Finzelberg, Fresenius-Kabi, Insight Health, IQVIA, LEO Pharma, Norgine, Pascoe and Ursapharm Arzneimittel. The central motive of the entrepreneurs is to face societal challenges and to provide neighborly help in the regional environment of their companies.

The drug fund was founded in 1992 by medium-sized companies from Hessen. In 2010, other companies from Rhineland-Palatinate and Saarland joined – all of them are member companies of the Federal Association of the Pharmaceutical Industry (BPI) and the State Association of Hesse/Rhineland-Palatinate/Saarland. The central drive of the entrepreneurs is the overall social responsibility and active neighborhood help in the environment of their companies. The drug fund finances its work through contributions from its member companies. The decision-making bodies of the association are a five-member board and the general assembly. The partnership network includes representatives of state volunteer and health promotion, churches, educational institutions, foundations and self-help contact points.

