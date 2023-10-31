Cook Children’s Hospital to Open New Institute for Mental Health, Integrating Neurology and Psychiatry

New Jane and John Justin Institute for Mental Health to Open at Cook Children’s Hospital in Texas

Fort Worth, Texas – In November of this year, the new Jane and John Justin Institute for Mental Health will open its doors at Cook Children’s Hospital. This state-of-the-art facility aims to provide comprehensive care for children with diseases of the nervous system, such as those affecting the brain, spinal cord, and nerves.

The Justin Institute will bring together nine specialties, including Neurology, Neuropsychology, Neurosurgery, Pain Management, Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation, Psychology, Psychiatry, Developmental Pediatrics, and Developmental Psychology. By consolidating these services under one roof, the institute aims to simplify the treatment process for patients and their families.

According to Dr. Scott Perry, director of Neurosciences at the Justin Institute, many patients with nervous system disorders also suffer from accompanying mental or behavioral health issues. For instance, around 50% of individuals with epilepsy also experience depression and anxiety. By combining the expertise of various specialists, the Justin Institute seeks to address both the medical and mental health needs of children.

Dr. Kristen Pyrc, co-medical director of Psychiatry, stresses the importance of a holistic approach to children’s health. She believes that addressing all aspects of a child’s well-being, including both medical and mental health needs, can enhance the overall quality of care provided to families.

The Justin Institute has been designed as a comfortable and stimulating environment for patients and their families. Every detail has been carefully chosen to ensure a relaxing experience for children with neurological conditions. The facility features interactive elements, such as murals and wooden animal sculptures, that encourage patient engagement with art and science.

Furthermore, the Justin Institute will foster collaboration between specialties and promote research initiatives. The hospital’s existing research program, which focuses on epilepsy, cerebral palsy, and movement disorders, will be expanded to include autism, pain, stroke, and more.

Cook Children’s Hospital has consistently been recognized as one of the top pediatric neurology and neurosurgery programs in the United States. This dedication to excellence extends to the Justin Institute, which aims to provide cutting-edge care and advance medical knowledge in the field of pediatric mental health.

For more information about the Jane and John Justin Institute for Mental Health, visit their website at instituteformindhealth.org. Cook Children’s Hospital can be contacted at +52 55 54146723 or via email at AnaPaula.Cuevas-Rivas@cookchildrens.org.

About Cook Children’s Hospital:

Located in Fort Worth, Texas, Cook Children’s Hospital serves over 1.5 million patients annually. With a global program that has been operating since 1989, the hospital has become a leading institution in children’s healthcare. Its commitment to excellence has been acknowledged by US News & World Report, consistently ranking it among the best children’s hospitals in the United States.

