Cook Italia Srl/Ministry of Health

Notice of notification for public proclamations to all the public administrations in any case concerned – to be understood as all the structures of the NHS/SSR, other than the Regions, operating in the sector in question and which have acquired medical devices in the reference years and consequently transmitted the relative data to the Regions, data on the basis of which the amount of the payback in question was calculated – and, on the other hand, to all the counter-interested subjects – to be understood as such all the companies that have supplied the aforementioned public structures medical devices in the reference years, the publication of which is carried out in execution of the Tar Lazio Sec. III Quater n.2889/2023 of 06.08.2023 in relation to the appeal pending before the LAZIO TAR SECTION III QUATER RG 13351/2022 Cook Italia Srl with the intervention ad adiuvandum of Confindustria Medical Devices against Min. Health, Min. Economy, Presidency of the Council of Ministers, Permanent Conference for relations between the State, Regions and Autonomous Provinces, Conference of Regions and Autonomous Provinces, Entities of the Regional and/or Provincial Health Service concerned and vis-à-vis the Regions and Autonomous Provinces of Trento and Bolzano

Attachments:

Presidential Ordinance 2889_2023.pdf (PDF 281.5 Kb)

Excerpt COOK ppp-signed.pdf (PDF 272.9 Kb)

Cook c. Ministry of Health and MEF – Payback appeal.pdf (PDF 0.55 Mb)

Cook c. Prov Trento Reasons added-signed copy.pdf (PDF 0.73 Mb)

Cook c. Abruzzo Region – Reasons added payback-signed copy.pdf (PDF 0.71 Mb)

Cook c. Liguria Region – Reasons added copy.pdf (PDF 0.70 Mb)

COOK c. Marche Region – Reasons added.pdf (PDF 0.59 Mb)

Cook c. Molise Region – Additional reasons-signed copy.pdf (PDF 0.72 Mb)

COOK c. Piedmont Region – Reasons added copy.pdf (PDF 0.71 Mb)

Cook c. Puglia Region Reasons added copy.pdf (PDF 0.71 Mb)

Cook c. Region of Sardinia – Reasons added copy.pdf (PDF 0.74 Mb)

Cook c. Sicily Region – Additional reasons-signed copy.pdf (PDF 0.70 Mb)

COOK c. Region of Tuscany – Reasons added.pdf (PDF 0.62 Mb)

Cook c. Veneto Region – Reasons added payback.pdf (PDF 0.61 Mb)

Cook c. VdAosta Reasons added-signed copy.pdf (PDF 0.72 Mb)

Cook c. Emilia Region – Reasons added.pdf (PDF 0.58 Mb)

