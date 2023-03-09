Foodscout in 2023: Wishes come true

The first Foodscout issue in 2023 is about making wishes come true. Because all the recipes help to actually implement new resolutions in terms of healthy eating – in the long term.

Most of the almost 60 Foodscout recipes contain little more than 500 kcal per portion, so you have plenty of choice for your light meal plan. Of course, it’s not just about losing weight. On the contrary. Pleasure is at least as important.

Therefore, in addition to our ultra-light fasting soup and fresh winter salads, there are also homemade pasta, unusual potato dishes and aromatic legumes full of vital substances.

Lose weight with vegan low-carb cuisine

If you’re planning to lose weight, be sure to try out the vegan low-carb diet with our 14 low-carb recipes – including pasta salad, rice pudding and pudding. Don’t worry, everything is low carb and vegan. There is of course a lot of information on purely plant-based low-carb nutrition, so that you can create your own recipes in the future and eat low-carb without any problems.

For example, with Foodscout you can cook a wonderful Sicilian caponata, juicy vegetable pancakes with sour cream dip and crispy cauliflower steak with smoked tofu, to name just a small selection.

Recipe collection for even more low carb

If you would like more vegan low-carb suggestions or if you don’t feel so confident in vegan low-carb cooking, then we invite you to our special collection of recipes, which we present in Foodscout. It contains another 30 vegan low-carb recipes – all are suitable for everyday use, healthy, delicious and guaranteed to succeed.

Around the world with delicious legumes

Lentils, kidney beans and peas are important sources of protein and minerals in vegan cuisine. Prepared correctly, they are wonderfully digestible – and cleverly seasoned a wonderful taste experience. Because with spices you can cook yourself anywhere in the world, for example with our lentil dal to India, with thyme lentils on a wild rice mix to the Mediterranean, with vegetable falafel and mint yoghurt to the Orient, with the beans burger with BBQ sauce to the States and with chili-spicy lentil soup to Central America. Add a fragrant spelled flatbread fresh from the oven – and everyone is perfectly happy.

You can never get enough of pasta!

And yet it’s usually pasta that you just can’t get enough of, especially not homemade tortelloni with morel filling, a walnut and almond pesto with pasta of your choice or penne with colorful vegetables and cream sauce. Vegan Parmesan should not be missing – including the recipe to make yourself.

Typical pastries in a gluten-free version

If you thought that cooking gluten-free was quite demanding and complicated, then Foodscout will surely convince you otherwise. We present typical flour dishes in a gluten-free version, for example fresh wholemeal bread, hearty pizza, easy gnocchi and tender crêpes with a dreamy filling.

Potatoes are also gluten-free and offer endless variations – whether as rösti, potato-eggs, baked potatoes, soup or casserole – we have vegan ideas and creamy dips for all of these. A little more special is the potato sotto – tiny pieces of potato prepared risotto-style and served with fried mushrooms.

Foodscout chef Jannis

And if you finally want to know who is actually behind all the delicious Foodscout recipes, then get to know one of our Foodscout chefs in this issue: Jannis Siegenthaler is a professional chef and tells us in an interview how he found his passion for cooking and for the discovered vegan cuisine.

The vegan online cooking school

Jannis’ enthusiasm for healthy, purely plant-based cuisine is contagious. That’s why we now have our vegan online cooking school. Jannis gives you the know-how there, with which you too will soon be routinely swinging the cooking spoon and your family will finally be able to cook healthy, balanced and varied food every day.

At our vegan cooking school you can currently choose between three cooking courses: the basics cooking course (the basics for vegan cooking), the vegan low-carb cooking course and the cooking course with mushrooms. Feel free to take a look at the website vegans cooking school where you can also register for the courses. Here the cooking school is described.

Foodscout: At the kiosk, online or by subscription!

Foodscout is published four times a year and is available at kiosks and in many bookstores and supermarkets. You can find a point of sale near you here: Foodscout is available here

If you prefer to order Foodscout online, you can do so here: Order Food Scout online

Foodscout is now also available as a subscription. You will then receive Foodscout straight to your home four times a year.