Home Health Cooking by typing “Cook, Serve, Delicious! 3?!” is free for a limited time, and will be permanently saved after EGS collection | 4Gamers
Health

Cooking by typing “Cook, Serve, Delicious! 3?!” is free for a limited time, and will be permanently saved after EGS collection | 4Gamers

by admin
Cooking by typing “Cook, Serve, Delicious! 3?!” is free for a limited time, and will be permanently saved after EGS collection | 4Gamers

The cooking simulation time management casual game “Cook, Serve, Delicious! 3?!” is currently free for a limited time. Just log in to the EGS store to pick up the game and it can be permanently saved to the collection library.

“Cook, Serve, Delicious! 3?!” is a cooking simulation game developed by Vertigo Gaming. The first generation of the series was launched in 2013, and the second generation was launched in 2017. The screen is better than the previous generation, and its gameplay requires typing on the keyboard or pressing the control. It is a casual game that races against time.

Epic Games Store “Cook, Serve, Delicious! 3?!” The limited time free period only ends at 23:00 on August 18th, and you can save it forever after you get it.

See also  To combat hypertension and withstand the heat, pay attention to the therapy to be followed

You may also like

Stars lead the first “watch” to create a...

the mayor convenes an extraordinary municipal council La...

Monkeypox: How Much Should We Worry? The response...

After years of cooperation with FIFA, EA and...

Cancer vaccine, Italian study: promising results from the...

MME Simsport H+Sequential Shifter – MME Simsport H+Sequential...

Artificial cornea, the first test returns sight to...

After years of cooperation with FIFA, EA and...

Covid, soon the serological test will be done...

No, Elden Ring is not on Game Pass

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy