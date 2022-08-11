The cooking simulation time management casual game “Cook, Serve, Delicious! 3?!” is currently free for a limited time. Just log in to the EGS store to pick up the game and it can be permanently saved to the collection library.

“Cook, Serve, Delicious! 3?!” is a cooking simulation game developed by Vertigo Gaming. The first generation of the series was launched in 2013, and the second generation was launched in 2017. The screen is better than the previous generation, and its gameplay requires typing on the keyboard or pressing the control. It is a casual game that races against time.

Epic Games Store “Cook, Serve, Delicious! 3?!” The limited time free period only ends at 23:00 on August 18th, and you can save it forever after you get it.