Cooking Jerusalem artichokes: recipes and combinations

Having remained little known and used for a long time, in recent years the Jerusalem artichoke has been rediscovered and appreciated for its beneficial properties and its versatility. In addition to providing precious nutrients such as vitamins and minerals, it lends itself to various preparations in the kitchen. Let’s see why it is a food worth knowing and how to use it in some recipes, perfect for starting autumn in the best possible way.

What is Jerusalem artichoke?

The Jerusalem artichoke (Heliantus tuberosus) is a perennial plant that comes from North America and belongs, like the sunflower, to the Asteraceae family. It is also called by other names, such as Jerusalem artichoke, German turnip, cane truffle or Canadian potato.

The Jerusalem artichoke tuber has an irregular shape, white pulp and resembles potatoes and ginger in appearance and consistency but has a delicate taste reminiscent of that of the artichoke.

Jerusalem artichoke: nutritional values ​​and properties

A 100 gram portion of raw Jerusalem artichoke contains approximately 70 kcal, 18 grams of carbohydrates (9 of which are sugars), 2 grams of proteins and 1.6 grams of fibre. It is a source of vitamins such as A, E, C and those of group B. It contains minerals such as iron, magnesium, potassium, copper and zinc and amino acids such as arginine. Furthermore, it is a food with a low glycemic index and does not contain gluten.

Jerusalem artichoke aids digestion and can also help control blood sugar and lower blood sugar levels cholesterol. It is indeed rich in inulina soluble fiber that acts as prebiotico in the intestine, promoting its correct functionality.

Possible contraindications

Inulin has positive effects on intestinal balance but in some people, if taken in large quantities, it can cause diarrhea, meteorism and flatulence. In this case, it is advisable to try introducing Jerusalem artichoke into your diet small doses e limiting the frequency with which it is consumed.

How to clean Jerusalem artichoke

The Jerusalem artichoke it does not necessarily need to be peeled. Just wash it with running water and clean it with a brush to remove dirt. However, if you want to remove the peel (or some more hardened areas), to cook it or because the peel is too hard, you can use a sharp knife, being careful not to cut yourself, or a potato peeler.

Since the product tends to blacken, it is advisable to immerse it in water and lemon once cut. To avoid blackening your hands, you can rub them beforehand with lemon juice or wear gloves.

How it is preserved

The food is stored in a cool and dry place or in the appropriate one fridge compartment.

Uses in the kitchen

Trained chefs and even many starred chefs use it instead of the prickly artichoke grounds to prepare delicious risottos or tasty dishes. Tasty first courses are prepared with Jerusalem artichoke, but it is also eaten sautéed, fried, pureed, raw with oil, salt and pepper. Also very good grated on salads.

At the end of September, however, we will find the Jerusalem artichoke flower: its petals have a flavor similar to that of the artichoke and are excellent raw, seasoned with oil and lemon.

Recipe: risotto with Jerusalem artichoke

Ingredients for 4-6 people

2 medium Jerusalem artichokes 400 g of Carnaroli or Vialone nano rice 1 leek 9 dl of vegetable broth 50 g of parmesan 1 knob of butter extra virgin olive oil salt spicy chilli powder

Procedure

In a saucepan, brown the white part of the leek, peeled and cut into very thin slices, in oil until it becomes transparent. Clean the Jerusalem artichokes well, cut them very thin and add them to the leek. So cook them until you obtain a uniform cream. Season with salt and a pinch of chilli. Pour in the rice gradually, mixing gently. Continue cooking by adding the boiling vegetable broth a little at a time. Cook over medium heat, stirring constantly; keep the rice flowing. When the rice is ready, stir in a good knob of butter and a generous handful of grated parmesan. Serve hot and decorate with Jerusalem artichoke flakes.

The tuber, like the artichoke, is difficult pairing with wine due to the pronounced tannins. We recommend an aromatic Sauvignon from Trentino.

Recipe: Jerusalem artichoke cream soup

Ingredients for 4 people

4 medium Jerusalem artichokes 2 leeks 1 potato 9 dl of vegetable broth extra virgin olive oil 1 knob of butter or 2 tablespoons of cooking cream salt 1 pinch of spicy chilli powder

Procedure

Clean the leeks from their green parts and keep only the white. Cut them in half and then into thin slices. Fry them in oil in a saucepan until they become soft and transparent. Add the cleaned and thinly sliced ​​Jerusalem artichokes and potato. Season with salt and add a pinch of chilli pepper. Add the vegetable broth and cook everything slowly over moderate heat. When the Jerusalem artichokes and the potato have melted, once cooked, blend with an immersion blender. If the velouté is too thick, add a little broth. Correct the flavor if it lacks salt and, if desired, add a little butter or cream. Serve the soup hot garnished with a very thin slice of leek in the center of the plate.

The combination with Malvasìa Colli di Parma Doc is interesting.

*The recipes are taken entirely from the book “Forgotten vegetables. Knowing and cooking ancient, unusual and curious vegetables” by Morello Pecchioli (Gribaudo Editore).

