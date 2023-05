You can actually make almost everyone happy with fries. Really good French fries are crispy on the outside and soft and creamy on the inside, baked to perfection in good fat. French fries were originally a real delicacy. They are also easy to make yourself. Martina and Moritz show what is important. The TV chefs prepare classic French fries, matchstick-thin alumettes or thick wedges (potato wedges), plus super dips.