It’s certainly no secret: the potato is one of the absolute favorite ingredients of TV chefs Martina and Moritz. In this show, a stuffed potato casserole and, of course, a potato salad are prepared, accompanied by crispy bratwurst cutlets. The braised veal in white wine goes wonderfully with the early summer menu, as does the beetroot carpaccio with herring tartar. And as usual, there are lots of clever tips from both of them for the preparation of their favorite dishes.

