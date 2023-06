Olive oil, garlic, vegetables of all kinds, from aubergines to zucchini and of course tomatoes. The scent of these ingredients alone conjures up a desire for Mediterranean dishes in springtime. TV chefs Martina and Moritz have brought along some of their favorite recipes: they serve a daube, a casserole stew with pork cheeks, a tian (casserole) of spinach with cod. They also bake a tourte with vegetables and anchovies. Finally there is a seductive crème brûlée of lavender blossom honey.