Cools the skin: Simple home remedies help immediately with sunburn

Ouch, that’s on fire! Sunburn often brings unpleasant pain. If you want to do something about it quickly, you should use a home remedy. Read here what your sunburn rescue can be.

When the sun finally shows itself, we want to enjoy it too. We are drawn outdoors and bask in its warmth and soothing light. A few pleasant hours in the open air pass quickly.

Unfortunately, we often underestimate the power of the sun and the skin burns faster than expected.

The classic remedy for relieving sunburn is a gel with aloe vera. However, if you don’t have this around the house, there is a fantastic remedy that you must have around the house. All you need is some apple cider vinegar and cool tap water.

Apple cider vinegar for sunburn pain

Depending on how much skin is affected, you will need a pint or a full liter of water and a pint or a full cup of apple cider vinegar. Organic apple cider vinegar or homemade apple cider vinegar are best.

Mix the vinegar well with the water. Now dip a clean cloth into the mixture. Put it on the reddened areas and leave the liquid on for a few minutes.

The liquid cools and the ingredients help to strengthen your skin’s protective layer again. The slight acid contained in the vinegar has a disinfecting and anti-inflammatory effect.

After a few minutes you should repeat the process, two or three times if necessary.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

