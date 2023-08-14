Cooperation as a patent recipe – Fair care together / MVZ in focus: Diverse. Flexible. Transparent.

Berlin – INVITATION to 17. BMVZ PRACTITIONERCONGRESSwhose headline is both a mere statement and a self-confident statement:

Cooperation as a panacea – worrying about fairness together

Because while theoretical debates and implementation blockades currently seem to be dominant in politics and self-government, practitioners in many places are at work every day with commitment and the will to shape things.

Therefore, the focus is

the practical exchange of news & expert knowledge making + maintaining professional contacts passing on fresh ideas for the work of outpatient providers MVZ in focus: diverse. Flexible. Transparent.

Benefit from the knowledge of speakers with practical experience.

Gain experienceinformation, practical tips and new ideas for your day-to-day consulting work or for your MVZ operation.

Connect knowledge acquisition with exchange of experiences. You will meet doctors and non-medical representatives from MVZ, practices and hospitals, designers and pioneers from politics and self-government as well as all those who are interested in practical solutions in outpatient care.

The program offers you enough time between the lectures to deepen contacts and expand your network.

You can also use the opportunity of the industrial exhibition to find out about the products and services of the exhibitors.

POLITICS & STRATEGY

Current information on the MVZ as a legislative object & political assessment of the BMVZ What outpatient providers should know about the reform announcements from Lauterbach Branch & branch approval as a legal challenge Outpatient treatment as a huge opportunity for surgeons in MVZ and practice

ECONOMY & DIGITALIZATION

GOÄ private billing in the MVZ – the phenomenon of the employed doctor KV fee regulations and notices: When & how objection procedures are (particularly) worthwhile Practice organization in the cloud – opportunities, legal framework, data protection Cybercrime in the medical sector – the professionalization of fraudsters // or // Digitization – but with certainty

ORGANIZATION & NETWORK

Crisis prevention as an opportunity: between complaint management, whistleblowing and the public prosecutor’s office Field report on ombudsman offices and whistleblowing systems in everyday practice and MVZ Motivated employees through flexible leadership – agile management in the health care system The MVZ as a training center – finding young people, retaining young people



Subjects. Process. Time window: PROGRAM

lecture. Listen. Discuss: SPEAKER:INSIDE

localities. Fees. Overnight stay: INFOS

networks. To be present. Help shape: REGISTRATION

If you have any questions about the event, please contact the team at the BMVZ office on Tel. 030 270 159 50 or kongress@bmvz.de

We look forward to yours ComeHer Experiences and your Questions!

The BMVZ supports non-profit and nationwide outpatient-cooperative care. The purpose is to increase quality and cost-effectiveness for the benefit of patients through the further development of cross-professional, cross-sector and interdisciplinary structures.

The BMVZ stands for expert exchange of information, practical transfer of experience and for the active design of the legal framework for future-oriented and modern healthcare.

