Cooperation in Nicaragua | SaluteInternational

Since the 1990s, a chronic kidney disease has spread in Nicaragua, and also in other countries with warm climates, affecting socially vulnerable groups in agricultural communities, predominantly young men. Workers in the sector have organized protests against their working conditions (e.g. very high temperatures and use of agrotoxics), attracting the attention of international media and scholars. An experience of international health cooperation.

Chronic kidney disease and Mesoamerican nephropathy

Since the 1990s, a particular form of chronic kidney disease (CKD) has begun to spread on the Pacific coast of Central America, very different from that seen in European countries.. In the Declaration of San Salvador, signed on 26 April 2013 by the Ministers of Health of the region, it is noted that “in the countries of Central America there is a type of CKD whose etiology is not related to diabetes mellitus and arterial hypertension, with a frequency greater than that observed globally and with a growing trend”, that “this disease fundamentally affects socially vulnerable groups of agricultural communities in the Pacific belt of Central America, mostly young men, which has been associated with conditions among which toxic factors are highlighted -environmental and occupational, dehydration and habits harmful to renal health” and that “it is a potentially preventable disease with intersectoral actions of intervention on social and environmental determinants, health promotion at individual and community level, early diagnosis and appropriate treatment”.

This disease is called “Mesoamerican nephropathy” (MeN), or more generally, since it is also present in countries on other continents such as Egypt, India, Sri Lanka and Thailand, “chronic kidney disease of non-traditional causes”, because it is not a consequence of other pathologies. In Nicaragua, León, Chinandega and Rivas, on the Pacific coast, are the departments where the highest prevalence and mortality rates for CKD are recorded.

In June 2008 from research by CISTA (Research Center on Health, Work and Environment of the University of León) it emerged that in the La Isla Community and in the Candelaria neighborhood, in the Department of Chinandega, where one of the largest sugar factories in the country is located, 40% of the population suffered kidney damage at various levels. In the Municipality of Chichigalpa the percentage rose to 52% (In Italy the prevalence is estimated at around 8%). Even in El Salvador, in 2005, it was calculated that mortality from CKD was 10 times higher in coastal communities dedicated to sugar cane production. Workers in the sector have organized protests against their working conditions (e.g. very high temperatures and use of agrotoxics), attracting the attention of international media and scholars.

Many researchers have tried to identify the causes of MeN, but without reaching definitive conclusions. The most accredited hypotheses on possible risk factors are:

Contamination by chemical agents (in particular heavy metals or pesticides) Repeated bacterial infections Excessive use of non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs or AINES) Excessive consumption of alcohol or carbonated and sugary drinksThe Nicaraguan healthcare system

It is a public system with universal coverage which however does not guarantee quality care. First level healthcare is provided in 929 health posts and 177 health centres. There are 33 public hospitals, with around 5 thousand beds (less than 1 per 1000 inhabitants). Then there is a mutual system that covers workers who have a formal contract and their families (about 18% of the population) managed by the Nicaraguan Institute for Social Security. In Nicaragua until 2022 there was no possibility for doctors to specialize in Nephrology and those interested had to go abroad. There are 28 nephrologists across the country, of which only 5 work in the public sector. As regards hemodialysis services, there are 8 public hospitals that have them. In 2016, a total of 1680 patients were treated in private facilities and only 293 in public ones on a waiting list of several thousand. At the moment, kidney transplants are not performed in the public sector. Only 139 patients were transplanted from 2000 to 2017. There is no official register of patients in MRC. Hemodialysis patients often suffer from infections due to poor hygienic conditions in public facilities.

Our projects

Our cooperation activity in Nicaragua was born from the friendly relations between the Province of Livorno and the Department of León. In 2016 we carried out a prevalence study in the Municipality of Larreynaga (León) on a sample of approximately 2800 people aged 12 and over. Participation was just under 70% (55% for men, 84% for women) and the prevalence was 26.7%. The disease already appeared – in stage 1 – in the 12-17 age group. Very high levels of uric acid were highlighted. In recent years, a working method has been defined that can be proposed again in any municipality in the country, articulated on a double track: the first concerns the improvement of the quantity and quality of drinking water. The second, more specifically healthcare, includes primary, secondary and tertiary prevention interventions.

Primary prevention

Meetings were held involving more than 10 thousand students and 400 teachers to raise awareness among young people of the importance of the function that the kidneys perform in the body and of the need to adopt correct lifestyles (avoiding dehydration, an incorrect diet that leads to overweight or obesity and favors hypertension, consumption of harmful foods and drinks or nephrotoxic drugs, sedentary lifestyle). From the data that have been collected, such as weight, blood pressure, BMI, etc. it turned out that around 30% of children up to 12 years of age are overweight or obese. It was proposed that schools dedicate a daily space to the topic of kidney health, promote the availability of drinking water and involve families in everything relating to nutrition, personal and environmental hygiene. A network called “kidney friends” was created made up of volunteers, secondary school students, medical students, healthcare workers, psychologists, nutritionists, teachers and parents.

To deepen our knowledge on the possible causes of CKD, a case control study is underway in the Municipality of Larreynaga involving 120 cases and 120 controls. In addition to clinical tests, nail analyzes are underway to identify possible heavy metal contamination and a study on cattle and dogs is underway to understand whether traces of heavy metals are also found in animal tissues.

Improved water quality

Training activities were carried out for rural mini-aqueduct workersraising awareness among the population and interventions to strengthen structures and equipment which involved 112 communities.

Secondary prevention

A screening with strips for rapid diagnosis was carried out at the same time as the health education activity in schools in urine from which 54 cases emerged and were then examined in depth with an ultrasound examination (carried out by Italian nephrologists during the missions). Of these 54 patients, 14 were referred for specialist consultation and are currently being followed by the health services. A screening was carried out in the Departments of León (8,200 participants) and Chinandega (1,300 participants) with blood tests (creatinine, GFR calculation, uric acid) and urine (general examination, microalbumin). For all those who will be diagnosed with chronic kidney disease (with an estimated prevalence of around 27%, this should amount to around 2,500 people) inclusion in a shared treatment protocol has been agreed with the departmental health authorities.

Tertiary prevention

The implantation of arteriovenous fistulas for patients on hemodialysis or on the waiting list is underway, with the aim of reducing infections caused by the use of catheters. So far, 74 patients have undergone surgery in the Departments of León and Chinandega and the South Caribbean Coast Autonomous Region. In all cases, Nicaraguan doctors were present with a view to enabling local health services to carry out the surgeries independently. Given the interest of many Italian nephrologists and surgeons in this activity, total coverage of all patients requiring fistulas and the supply of the necessary surgical instruments is expected in the future.

Staff training

A total of 700 doctors and nurses from the hospital and community services of the Departments of León and Chinandega were involved, with initial face-to-face meetings and the possibility of accessing the Nefrochronica portal, created specifically for the project by nephrologists from various Italian institutions, with materials translated into Spanish. Furthermore, in the period February-August 2023, three interns and a nephrologist identified by the Nicaraguan Ministry of Health participated in a training period in Italy. The three internal medicine doctors carried out their training at the nephrology services of the Pisa University Hospital and the North West Tuscany Local Health Authority (Livorno Hospital). The nephrologist instead attended the Santa Maria Nuova Hospital in Reggio Emilia. The topics on which the training took place were: peritoneal dialysis, hemodialysis, outpatient management of predialysis patients and renal ultrasound diagnostics.

The project financed by AICS will end on 12/31/2023 but as we already have further funding from the Tuscany Region, the activities will be able to continue.

Stefano Bianchi. President of the Italian Society of Nephrology

Roberto Bigazzi. Nephrologist, Director Emeritus of the Nephrology and Dialysis Unit of the Livorno Hospital

Andrea Grillo. Contact person for International Health Cooperation of the North West Tuscany Local Health Authority

Mauro Rubichi. President of the ITA-NICA Livorno Association

