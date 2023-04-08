Home Health Cooperation in the health sector will be further strengthened
Health

Cooperation in the health sector will be further strengthened

by admin

In order to promote cooperation in the health sector across national borders, both ministers spoke out in favor of signing the so-called MOSAR agreement as soon as possible. It promotes cooperation between the hospitals near the border and gives the residents of the Saar and Moselle region access to good quality and needs-based care close to where they live. In this way, administrative and financial obstacles are removed and optimal and complementary health care is created.

In addition, it is important to both countries to give patients quick access to innovative medicines in the future and at the same time to secure the financing of innovations in the long term. In order to push innovations in the health sector more forward, a dialogue between health experts, patients, industry, health insurance companies, administrations and public institutions is sought.

To combat antibiotic resistance, Federal Health Minister Hermann Gröhe and his French counterpart Marisol Touraine spoke out in favor of responsible use of antibiotics worldwide. A prescription requirement in human and veterinary medicine is seen as an effective tool. In addition, there should be an international dialogue on optimizing the approval and regulation of antibiotics.

The ministers also underlined the key role of the World Health Organization (WHO) in global health security. In order to further promote the implementation of the International Health Regulations (IHR) of the WHO from 2005, both ministers suggested a WHO platform that would coordinate the measures for implementing the IHR. Together with the twenty most important industrialized and emerging countries (G20), the international ability to react to crises in the health sector is to be further strengthened. Both Germany and France welcomed the establishment of the European Medical Corps and advocated the corps forming a contribution to the WHO global response force to health emergencies.

See also  Uber and taxi drivers are no longer what they used to be, thankfully

Further regular meetings are to take place in the future, for example to ensure medical care in rural areas or to manage health crises.

You may also like

New Mazda MX-30 2023 an SUV with original...

The best cheap vitamin supplements to face the...

Which perennials bloom all summer? 10 permanent bloomers

Osnago: Francesco Galli died, the 17-year-old who fell...

Do you get tingling in your hands or...

Appendicitis: what it is, symptoms, causes, intervention and...

BLUE COMPANY! It’s still semifinal!!! At 1.00 challenge...

Serie A, Lazio-Juventus 2-1 | ANSA. it

Saving a dry cake: Simple but ingenious tricks

“A study on vaccines shocked the same authors”...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy