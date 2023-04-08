In order to promote cooperation in the health sector across national borders, both ministers spoke out in favor of signing the so-called MOSAR agreement as soon as possible. It promotes cooperation between the hospitals near the border and gives the residents of the Saar and Moselle region access to good quality and needs-based care close to where they live. In this way, administrative and financial obstacles are removed and optimal and complementary health care is created.

In addition, it is important to both countries to give patients quick access to innovative medicines in the future and at the same time to secure the financing of innovations in the long term. In order to push innovations in the health sector more forward, a dialogue between health experts, patients, industry, health insurance companies, administrations and public institutions is sought.

To combat antibiotic resistance, Federal Health Minister Hermann Gröhe and his French counterpart Marisol Touraine spoke out in favor of responsible use of antibiotics worldwide. A prescription requirement in human and veterinary medicine is seen as an effective tool. In addition, there should be an international dialogue on optimizing the approval and regulation of antibiotics.

The ministers also underlined the key role of the World Health Organization (WHO) in global health security. In order to further promote the implementation of the International Health Regulations (IHR) of the WHO from 2005, both ministers suggested a WHO platform that would coordinate the measures for implementing the IHR. Together with the twenty most important industrialized and emerging countries (G20), the international ability to react to crises in the health sector is to be further strengthened. Both Germany and France welcomed the establishment of the European Medical Corps and advocated the corps forming a contribution to the WHO global response force to health emergencies.

Further regular meetings are to take place in the future, for example to ensure medical care in rural areas or to manage health crises.