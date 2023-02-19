4′ of reading

– Vuelle will not face Virtus in the semifinals. The opponents deservedly maintain control for all four quarters thanks to a solid defense and the horrendous percentage of the Pesaro players. Repesa’s game stops prematurely and two technicians are booed. The red and whites never give the impression of being able to get back into the game, with none of the players worthy of earning a pass on their report card, thanks to the fatigue accumulated by the reduced rotations.

QUINTETTI: PESARO: Gudmundsson, Abdur-Rahkman, Charalampopoulos, Cheatham, Kravic.

BRESCIA: Nikolic, Moss, Della Valle, Odiase, Gabriel

FIRST FOURTH:

The first basket of the game is from Vuelle with Rahkman. Della Valle enters and signs up for the game. Shot from a two-point corner by Chara. Moss from three for parity is not wrong. Chara receives the ball again in the corner and scores the bomb. Following action starring Cheatham who puts two from the post. Do it on Rahkman’s three-point shot which forces Magro to time out. Two out of three for him. Great dunk of Odiase. 11-7. Gabriel’s bomb canceling Vuelle’s escape attempt. Great ball from Rahkman for Kravic who supports comfortably. Odiase makes room under the basket and scores. Free for Petrucelli. Two out of two. Triple by Carlos who thus signs up for the match. Bezel for Cournooh puts only one. Low score at the end of the first quarter, 16-14 Vuelle.

SECOND FOURTH:

First basket of the quarter is from Odiase with the placement from the average. Free for Delfino who makes two out of two. Cournooh bomb for overtaking Brescia. Powerful Maximburg scores with a drive. Delfino continues his good moment with a winning tap-in. Massimburg in the lunette makes one out of two. 22-20. One out of two by Burns from the line. Time out Repesa. 26-20 from Brescia after the free throws, an attempt to extend. Massimburg from three for 29-20. Bad quarter for Pesaro. Another bomb from Germani, this time from Akele, and Vuelle is time out. The red and whites return to score thanks to Chara’s winning cut. Technician in Repesa after an unsportsmanlike offense against his opponents. Free Per Della Valle who makes one mistake. Time out Brescia, Vuelle is not there. Another basket from Brescia arrives which is also the last of the first half, which ends 36-22 for the Brescians.

THIRD FOURTH:

Let’s start once again. Della Valle opens the ball for plus 16. Kravic puts in two from the low post. Always the big man crushes minus 12 in tap-in. Free for Della Valle. Two out of two. Gudmundsson’s bomb finally arrives. Nikolic does not miss the free. Again a gap this time for Della Valle, one out of two. New plus 16 after Odiase floater. Totè wins the foul that takes him to the line. One out of two. Time out Repesa. Odiase in the line makes one out of two. Moretti receives for a corner and scores the bomb. 46-33. Bonus used up by opponents who sends Moretti to the line, two out of two. Gabriel with a great average basket. Lunetta for Della Valle and more than 15. Vuelle doesn’t seem able to return. Second technician in Repesa who is expelled. Bad refereeing. Do it immediately from Delfino who makes one out of two. The fourth ends 51-36.

FOURTH BEDROOM:

Akele opens the fourth with a bomb from the bow. The referees are scandalous. Technical to Moretti and fifth foul. Free for Rahkman making full loot. Recovered ball by Kravic who goes to crush on the counterattack. Good rebound from Visconti who suffers the foul. One out of two. Massimburg penetrates and realizes. Always the guard who penetrates and is fouled. Gudmundsson bomb. Another Akele basket from average. Nikolic too alone receives the ball to lean on the table. Free for Chara who achieves them both. Cheatham finds Kravic who just needs to score. The carom ball is Odiase who takes advantage of it by putting two. Free for Chara. Moss bomb. Free Kravic in this quarter who has little to tell. Chara triples. Last basket of the game is from Odiase. Final score 74-57.

TABLE: Pesaro: Kravic 12, Abdur-Rahkman 6, Visconti 1, Moretti 5, Tambone, Charalampopoulos 14, Gudmundsson 8, Tote 1, Cheatham 2, Delfino 8

Brescia: Gabriel 5, Massimburg 13, Nikolic 6, Della Valle 15, Petruccelli 4, Odiase 9, Burns 1, Akele 10, Moss 6, Cournooh 5.

