Everything is postponed until the second leg, the first Italian cup semi-final between Juventus and Inter ends 1-1. But above all it ends in a tussle, with an incandescent finish: Lukaku responds on a penalty kick to Cuadrado’s goal, the Belgian is sent off after his exultation under the black and white curve.

The worst, however, is yet to come, because Handanovic and the Colombian come to blows after the triple whistle and Massa draws a double red card, then the fight continues in the locker room tunnel. Next April 26, the return semi-final at San Siro promises to be a battle.

Allegri and Inzaghi limit the turnover as much as possible even if both focus on their respective cup goalkeepers, Perin and Handanovic. On one side Di Maria-Vlahovic, on the other Dzeko-Lautaro, the two coaches focus on big pairs to look for heavy goals. Among the bianconeri, Kostic is back in the left-handed lane and Cuadrado is confirmed in the opposite out, awarded in the pre-match by the general manager Maurizio Scanavino for the 300 appearances with Juve he reached in the match against Verona. Inter find space for two former Toro, D’Ambrosio and Darmian, and the direction is entrusted to Brozovic with Barella and Mkhitaryan as interiors of the five-man median. Even on the bench, however, the bianconeri and nerazzurri have men ready to hurt: Allegri has the full offensive department with Chiesa returning, Inzaghi keeps Lukaku and Correa warm as possible alternatives. As already happened a few days ago against Verona, Del Piero is present in the stands and is overwhelmed by the usual affection of the Stadium fans.

Fideo immediately enters the match, in the 4th minute his right foot crossed and low shot is deflected for a corner by Handanovic with a great save. Inter did a lot of ball possession but the Bianconeri interpreted the defensive phase perfectly, the Nerazzurri’s first shot on goal came in the 20th minute with Dimarco’s free-kick controlled easily by Perin. Much more complicated, however, is his intervention at the end of the half, when Brozovic kicks with the ‘pot’ from the edge of the penalty area and the goalkeeper overcomes himself with a nice reflex. Juve tries to respond with Vlahovic, whose header from Fagioli’s cross is too central. The last rings are from Inter, with Dimarco’s shot closed by Bremer and D’Ambrosio who misses the goal, then ends an uninspiring and very tactical first half.

The second half, on the other hand, opens with an opportunity for Vlahovic, who does not find the target with a header. The match remains very blocked, Allegri tries to break it shortly after the hour of play with the entrances of Chiesa and Miretti for Di Maria and Fagioli. A diagonal from Mkhitaryan comes out just a little and scares Perin, Inzaghi replies with Lukaku and Gosens in place of Dzeko and Dimarco. In the 74th minute Vlahovic’s match ends and Milik’s begins, the Pole himself fails to deflect a violent cross-shot from Cuadrado into the net. The Colombian carries Juve forward but in full stoppage time a naive handball by Bremer allows Lukaku to respond, very coldly, to the last useful ball. Then the final tussle. With the promise of both teams to meet again in three weeks at San Siro, where whoever wins will conquer the final.

