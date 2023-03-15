Home Health Coppiello Giovanni srl – Equine fillet 80 g (code 324154)
Coppiello Giovanni srl – Equine fillet 80 g (code 324154)

Brand name: Coppiello Giovanni srl

Name: Equine fillet 80 g (code 324154)

Reason for reporting: Recall for microbiological risk

Publication date: March 15, 2023

  • Recall model Coppiello Giovanni srl – Equine Sfilaccio 80 g (code 324154)

    15-03-2023 – PDF

    (290.0 Kb)

