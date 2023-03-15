9
Brand name: Coppiello Giovanni srl
Name: Equine fillet 80 g (code 324154)
Reason for reporting: Recall for microbiological risk
Publication date: March 15, 2023
Brand name: Coppiello Giovanni srl
Name: Equine fillet 80 g (code 324154)
Reason for reporting: Recall for microbiological risk
Publication date: March 15, 2023
Recall model Coppiello Giovanni srl – Equine Sfilaccio 80 g (code 324154)
15-03-2023 – PDF
(290.0 Kb)
This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More