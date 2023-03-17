8
Brand name: Coppiello Giovanni srl
Name: gold equine fraying g 400 atm
Reason for reporting: Recall for microbiological risk
Publication date: March 17, 2023
Brand name: Coppiello Giovanni srl
Name: gold equine fraying g 400 atm
Reason for reporting: Recall for microbiological risk
Publication date: March 17, 2023
Recall model Coppiello Giovanni srl – gold horse lint g 400 atm
17-03-2023 – PDF
(292.4 Kb)
This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More