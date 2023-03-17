Home Health Coppiello Giovanni srl – gold horse lint g 400 atm
by admin
Brand name: Coppiello Giovanni srl

Name: gold equine fraying g 400 atm

Reason for reporting: Recall for microbiological risk

Publication date: March 17, 2023

Documentation

  Recall model Coppiello Giovanni srl – gold horse lint g 400 atm

    17-03-2023 – PDF

    (292.4 Kb)

