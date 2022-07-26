The lawsuit initiated on July 21, 2022 by Epic Sound (a record label) against Facebook and Meta in front of the US District Courts, California Northern District Court is yet another chapter in the never-ending story that tells of the threesome between the entertainment industry, social networks and copyright, complete with a “fourth wheel” that is the independent author or – as we like to call it today – the “content creator”.

The merit of the question, which at the state is still to be ascertained, lies in the fact that Epic Sound does not complain (only and not so much) of the continuous violations of its rights but of Meta’s deliberate facilitation of the publication of unlicensed music, of the obstructionism in allowing the label to exercise controls and refusal to enter into an agreement for the use of the music catalog.

Pending the verdict (or the transaction “concluded without admission of liability and only to avoid wasting time and legal costs” and “whose contents have not been made public”) this news is an opportunity to return to three issues interdependent: the role of content in the economy of platforms, the protection of independent authors – sorry, “content creator” – and the responsibility of those who, for various reasons, earn on the content in question.

In fact, the more or less lawful reuse of content has always been an important factor in decreeing the success of a social networking platform. Without a continuous flow of music, video and images it is impossible to satisfy the voracious bulimia of a system with a cesspool metabolism. So anything goes to feed him, from leftovers thrown in the trash to the delicacies – out of metaphor, from strictly vertical shots of cats or embarrassing self-portraits to works protected by copyright, including those that are not part of the catalogs of publishers, labels and houses cinematographic.

On the one hand, there is the ease of platforms that also have (not for a long time) activated systems to manage reports of copyright infringement and entered into agreements with Major. While these systems may work, the amount of breaches is not significantly reduced and Epic Sound’s claims (as well as countless quarrel on the unlawful reuse of other people’s photographs) are indicative, in general terms, of the low propensity of platforms to assume responsibility which, however, are quite evident. After all, (in spite of innovation and modernity) it is understandable that the commercial logic of those who manage a platform is the traditional one to buy cheaply, possibly at zero or even getting paid (at least in data), to resell for a lot . If, on the other hand, the platforms were to manage the licenses of all content prima of their publication by users, they would have died before they were born. Of course, as mentioned, today it is possible to stipulate “catalog” agreements for the reuse of protected works.

But the huge amount of independent content is systematically used without anyone – not even the much-heralded “copyright directive” – ​​bothering to protect it. The empirical proof of this conclusion is provided by an experiment concluded last April 2022 with an article from this blog. It was illegally reproduced by a content aggregator, reported to the Communications Authority on the basis of the useless “copyright regulation”, subsequently disappeared from the pirate site without anyone, neither the publisher, nor the obscure reporter could at least obtain the moral satisfaction of the sanction inflicted on the abusive user following the Authority’s “acknowledgment” that the content had been removed. The violation has occurred, the perpetrator is known, but no one pays (not necessarily in monetary terms). In other words: it is clear that the abuse of content significantly affects the large holders of the rights to exploit protected works and the filming of major sporting and cultural events and that countermeasures have been activated at various levels. Not for this, however, the “little ones” should be left to fend for themselves.

On the other hand, it is no surprise that post obsessive people go fast when they slam other people’s content online without worrying about having the right to do so or hiding behind the hypocrite. I do not own copyright on this video as if this were enough to justify an act which, before being illegal, is a vulgar offense to those who express their creativity.

In this perfect marriage of coinciding interests, what is betrayed is the large number of creators who do not belong to any “stable”, and therefore are not even invited to the ceremony.

A possible way out of this age-old problem could be to force the platforms by law to set aside a sum corresponding to the value of the content published by users and whose copyright is not claimed or declared. Better still: this sum could be requested directly from the user at the time of publication, if the user declares that he does not have the rights to the content of which he should also indicate the author. The platform should, therefore, turn over the sums to the entitled party or set them aside pending the latter’s appearance. All this, while maintaining the existing rules on free uses to protect the freedom of expression, information and teaching that already allow users in good faith to reproduce protected works created even by strangers without the risk of suffering legal consequences.

It is clear that in the face of deliberately illegal actions such as the systematic appropriation of other people’s content the only remedy is a (effective) judicial sanction. However, although direct user empowerment is already foreseen by law, legislators and courts have consistently ignored this principle for decades. Not only and not so much because “taking it out” with users would have generated an unmanageable number of trials for violations which, taken individually, would have been little; but rather for the political unpopularity of a choice that would have allowed platforms to complain about “innovation murder” and to individuals the iniquity of punishing such minutiae in the face of “quite other” crimes.

Regardless, however, the deterrent efficacy of draconian norms on paper but largely inapplicable and unenforceable in the real world, asking platforms and users who take advantage of the reuse of others’ creativity to reward those who allow them to earn money or dopamine shots is simply a gesture of civility.