Copyrights, halt the Antitrust “Meta returns to negotiations with Siae”

by Achille Perego

The Antitrust takes the field in the Italian song match on Facebook and Instagram. After the decision, defined by Siae as “one-sided” and “bewildering” with which Meta, owner of the two platforms, had silenced the music protected by copyright in mid-March in Instagram stories and Facebook reels, the Authority the guarantor of competition and the market (Agcm) has forced Mark Zuckerberg’s group to resume negotiations “maintaining a behavior inspired by the canons of good faith and fairness”. Not only that, with prior authorization from Siae, Meta will have to restore the availability of musical content.

The Authority chaired by Roberto Rustichelli, in a note, explains that with regard to the investigation launched on April 4, “SIAE’s economic dependence on Meta” was identified on the basis of the presumption envisaged for digital platforms by law 192 of 1998, underlining as in this case “the evaluation criteria must be different from those usually used for other economic sectors”. In this context, “Meta’s behavior appears to be abusive in nature and such as to cause serious and irreparable damage to the competitive dynamics in the markets relating to the management of copyright”. For this reason, the Agcm has ordered that Meta immediately resume negotiations by providing all the information necessary to allow Siae “to restore balance in the commercial relationship”. Furthermore, in the event of disagreement between the parties regarding the quantity and quality of the information, an independent third party will be appointed to identify them.

At this point the Italian songs should return to Facebook and Instagram and the two sides should sit down at the table again. Meta announced in the evening that “as a demonstration of our commitment to carry on the negotiating table and to reach a shared solution” it will send a further request to Siae to extend the license agreement. “If Siae accepts, we will be able to restore music on our platforms during the negotiations, thus guaranteeing artists and musicians full copyright protection”.

Meta was immediately answered by the president of Siae, Salvatore Nastasi. “We are ready for an agreement to put Italian content back on the Meta platforms and to negotiate constructively but – warned Nastasi – in compliance with the indications of the Antitrust on the basis of the information necessary for the adequate exploitation of the content, in the interest of Italian authors “.

The three-year contract with Siae expired in December. For the renewal Meta had denounced the request for a onerous increase – there was talk of 310% – while for SIAE the information – so far not provided – on the incidence of music on Facebook and Instagram is fundamental for establishing a value. The intervention of the Antitrust, interpreted as a first step in defense of copyright with respect to online platforms, received the applause of record companies (Fimi), of all parties and, for the government, of the Undersecretary for Culture Lucia Borgonzoni .