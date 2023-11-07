Coquette diet: everything you need to know about this diet to lose weight

The flirtatious diet, today it has become one of the most famous diets of the moment, it is a different method than usual for losing weight. Already last spring the military diet became fashionable, a very tough diet with reduced calorie consumption, without any excesses and without snacks. In short, it was a real return to the origins, the military diet is ideal for those who want to lose weight immediately, but it is not for everyone, it is very rigid.

La military diet, in fact, it is a diet that, at most, can only be repeated for two cycles and that’s it. This is because a calorie intake of 1200 calories per day is not good for the body. After two weeks of a strict diet, there is a maintenance period in which it is possible to do a few more things, perhaps at the weekend with a good vanilla ice cream. One thing is certain, however, these diets that are sponsored on social media and which also promise to be “miraculous” and make you lose many kg in a short time, are not balanced diets and are not suitable for young people. This is the case of the coquette diet, another very strict diet that has a very low calorie content. But let’s see together what it is.

A new viral diet on social media

Coquette is a French term meaning “frivolous” woman. The classic type of coquette woman is slender and it is precisely this stereotype that this new diet, called the coquette diet, takes inspiration. It is a diet very similar to the military diet, so it is low in calories. To be clearer, it is another diet to follow and unlike the military diet, it must be done every day.

New viral diet on social media – Photo: Photo by Mikhail Nilov/ Pexels.com

The promise of this diet is to lose many kg in a few days, this is because as we have said, the quantities of food to be consumed are very small. There are very few foods allowed in this diet, which is why you can lose so many kg. One thing is for sure though, with this diet there is a big risk because the vitamin intake of mineral salts and all the nutrients the body needs is lacking. Furthermore, it is a prohibitive diet, so it is not possible to follow it for a long time, then despite the many kg lost, once it is over, returning to normal nutrition risks bringing back all the lost kg if not more. So, is it worth doing this diet? Let’s find out through Doctor’s answers Julian Ubetiusdietitian Alluriona leading American weight loss company.

Is such a diet not healthy in any way?

“Obviously a diet of this kind cannot be considered healthy in any way. Furthermore, it is almost obvious that at the end of such a restrictive diet, you regain the weight you lost, but with interest compared to a personalized, balanced and healthy nutritional path”.

Why is the weight bought back “with interest”?

“This is a very drastic diet: it happens that you don’t eat for a certain number of days, so you obviously lose weight, but not correctly and when you start eating normally again, the weight automatically starts to rise again because you’ve only created a major calorie deficit for a short time. In fact, you eat even more, so you get exactly the opposite effect.”

Why is it harmful to completely eliminate food groups such as carbohydrates and fats?

“The basic reasoning is always the same: these two macronutrients are removed, because they are the most caloric ones. It is true that carbohydrates have the same calories as proteins, but these the latter have a more effective satiating effect. For this reason, so-called protein diets are strictly defined slimming diets. But in these cases damage is created as they are not balanced diets, eliminating entire groups of macronutrients, to our body there is no fuel (deriving mainly from carbohydrates) for normal daily biological functions”.