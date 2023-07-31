Cord blood stem cell conservation: what is it for and what is the situation in Italy

In Italiaaccording to 2022 National Blood Center reportthe cord blood donations they only affected the 2.8% of deliveries in hospitals used for collection, but the stamina cells contained therein are a biological heritage of inestimable value for the community.

Cord blood stem cell conservation: what clinical trials show

There are beyond 1700 clinical trials worldwide, of which 300 in Europe, which demonstrate the efficacy of cord blood and tissue transplantation in the treatment of various pathologies. The peculiarity of stem cells is that, not being specialized, they are capable of differentiating into one of the different types of cells present in our body (a neuron, a white blood cell, a skin cell, etc.).

Since they are young and unaffected from acquired pathologies, therapies or aging processes they have a greater ability to take root where the problem occurs. They are used to combat diseases such as tumors incurable and leukemia. Or, in the identification and validation of new therapeutic targets and to accelerate the repair of damaged or diseased tissue, for example post stroke.

Cord blood stem cell conservation: what is the situation in Italy?

Beware of commercial agencies

They continue to proliferate commercial agencies posing as biobanks, promising the preservation of cord blood stem cells for up to 30 years. But they only act as intermediaries and they are not directly health facilities.

“The lack of clear legislation to protect families create limbo in which still too often there is no certainty of where one’s own sample is cryopreserved. This increases confusion about the importance of this biological heritage,” he explains Luana PiroliDirector General and of the collection of In Scientia Fides.

«The right to protect your sample does not exist and these commercial agencies only create further damage. It is important that families decide to conserve their biological heritage in one biobanca i.e. one healthcare facility that is FactNetcord accredited. This is the only regulatory body of the sector at an international level. Represents the only assurance of scientific soundness, update and sample release».

The national network of public biobanks

There is one national network of public biobanks where do they come from cryopreserved the samples donated o conservation for autologous-dedicated use is permitted. The Ministerial Decree of 18 November 2009 (updated in 2014) allows the preservation for autologous-dedicated useat the placental blood banks existing on the national territory, when the to be born from one of his blood relatives presents, at the time of delivery or in an earlier period, a pathology for which hematopoietic stem cell transplantation is clinically valid.

Or when in the family there is the risk of a genetically transmissible disease to future children, for whom the transplant is scientifically appropriate. But the sample is kept only for 10 years and not beyond 23 as attested by clinical studies. This practice is considered suitable and consolidated by the Ministry of Health for the treatment of over 70 pathologies.

The number of donations is still low

I know the pathology it does not exist at the moment of birth and comes discovered at a later timeunfortunately the chances of finding a compatible sample are very low. It is essential to put into practice innovative tools proven by scientific evidence, such as the use of both haematopoietic and mesenchymal stem cells from cord tissue. However, the collection of stem cells from the umbilical cord is still too limited to be able to meet the demands of the population. The cause is one lack of and incorrect information on the options available to families.

A collaboration between public and private

«To address this problem it would be enough to implement a collaboration between public and private, where all samples are included in a national register available to the international community. It is concrete prevention and a gesture of solidarity. Anyone who decides to donate or keep for autologous-solidarity use will thus be able to have the certainty that his sample will be stored for more than 10 years at the suitable structures and accredited FactNetcord», specifies Piroli.

«Unfortunately the same biobanche public only 7 out of 18 have this certification. So what are the criteria for verifying and protecting families in the other structures? We believe it is now essential to have a discussion on the subject. Italy must be able to implement all the necessary innovation logics on relevant issues such as protection and prevention in the scientific medical field. Up to regenerative medicine».

Conservation of cord blood stem cells: implementing a hybrid model for autologous-solidarity use

A hybrid model already in place in England, Spain and Germany would significantly increase the number of samples available to everyone. Additionally, the need could be catered for by smaller ethnic groups and communities that would be unlikely to find compatible samples in Caucasian ethnicity. At the same time, Italian families would be allowed to keep their children’s precious biological material in a safe and controlled way.

The tests in some Italian centers of excellence

In Italy some centers of excellence make use of the most brilliant Italian minds to test the efficacy of cord blood stem cell transplantationfor the treatment of various pathologies.

