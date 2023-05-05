Home » Cordon Bleu with Herb Sauce | > – Guide – Cooking
Cordon Bleu with Herb Sauce | > – Guide – Cooking

Ingredients for the herb sauce:

Wash and dry rocket and herbs. Place with stems on a wooden board and chop finely with a knife. Clean the spring onions and cut into fine rings. Separate hard-boiled eggs into whites and yolks. Place the egg yolks in a bowl and mix well with the mustard and oils. Add yoghurt and sour cream and mix to a smooth cream. Add the herbs and spring onions and season the sauce with salt, pepper, lemon juice and some zest. Finally, dice and fold in the egg whites.

Ingredients for the schnitzel:

Score the schnitzel to create a deep pocket. Salt and pepper inside and out. Fill the pockets with cheese (e.g. Emmental, middle-aged Gouda or Husumer Deichkäse) and cooked ham and close the schnitzel with roulade needles or wooden skewers.

Place the flour, eggs, and panko in separate bowls. Whisk the eggs well. Dip the escalopes in flour first and tap off the excess flour. Then roll in the egg and finally in the breadcrumbs. Heat the clarified butter and olive oil in a coated pan. Add the schnitzel and fry at medium temperature for at least 6 minutes on both sides until golden brown. Drizzle constantly with the frying fat.

Degrease the schnitzel on kitchen paper and serve with the sauce.

Whether for Wiener Schnitzel, Saltimbocca or Vitello Tonnato: Tender veal is the basis of many specialties. Recipes and preparation tips for the delicacy. more

This topic in the program:

THE! | 05/05/2023

