CORMAN H. Srl / Ministry of Health

Notice of notification for public proclamations to all the public administrations in any case concerned – to be understood as all the structures of the NHS/SSR, other than the Regions, operating in the sector in question and which have acquired medical devices in the reference years and consequently transmitted the relative data to the Regions, data on the basis of which the amount of the payback in question was calculated – and, on the other hand, to all the counter-interested subjects – to be understood as such all the companies that have supplied the aforementioned public structures medical devices in the reference years, the publication of which is carried out in execution of the Tar Lazio Sec. III Quater no. 3304/2023 published on 06.13.2023 in relation to the appeal pending before the LAZIO TAR SECTION III QUATER RG no. 14679/22 proposed by CORMAN H. Srl against the Presidency of the Council of Ministers, Ministry of Health, Ministry of Economy and Finance, Permanent Conference for Relations Between the State, the Regions and the Autonomous Provinces of Trento and Bolzano, Presidency of the Council of Ministers – Permanent Conference for Relations Between

The State, the Autonomous Regions and Provinces, Conference of Regions and Autonomous Provinces, Piedmont Region, Valle d’Aosta Autonomous Region, Lombardy Region, Veneto Region, Friuli-Venezia Giulia Autonomous Region, Liguria Region, Emilia-Romagna Region, Tuscany Region, Umbria Region, Lazio Region, Abruzzo Region, Molise Region, Campania Region, Puglia Region, Basilicata Region, Calabria Region, Sicilian Region, Sicilian Region – Department of Health, Autonomous Region of Sardinia, Autonomous Province of Trento, Autonomous Province of Bolzano, Marche Region; Asl 1 Avezzano Sulmona L’Aquila, Marche University Hospital, in the person of the lawyer, against DI IM Medical Sas di Ivan Maini & C.,

Attachments:

Appeal.pdf (PDF 0.53 Mb)

Ordinance.pdf (PDF 182.8 Kb)

Stanza.pdf (PDF 229.3 Kb)

REASONS ADDED – Abruzzo.pdf (PDF 0.61 Mb)

REASONS ADDED – Marche.pdf (PDF 0.61 Mb)

ADDED REASONS – Molise.pdf (PDF 0.61 Mb)

REASONS ADDED – Umbria.pdf (PDF 0.60 Mb)

PUBLICATION REQUEST.pdf (PDF 0.71 Mb)

