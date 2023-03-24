Home Health Corneal autotransplant, how the surgery that restored the sight of the 83-year-old from Turin works
Corneal autotransplant, how the surgery that restored the sight of the 83-year-old from Turin works

And corneal autotransplantation which became one of the most important interventions in history. The operation was carried out at Torinoat the hospital Molinette, where an 83-year-old man, who had been completely blind since age 6, partially recovered his vision in his right eye. Now, already two weeks after the surgery, he is able to recognize objects, faces and move in atuonomy. “When I woke up and started seeing the outlines of my fingers and hand, it was like being born again.” The 83-year-old’s happiness is all here.

