Corneal infections, 90% unresponsive to antibiotics

Corneal infections, 90% unresponsive to antibiotics

(ANSA) – ROME, NOV 14 – Up to 90% of corneal infections are caused by bacteria that do not respond to antibiotic treatment. This is mainly due to inappropriate use of antimicrobial drugs; the phenomenon is also aggravated by pollution and climate change. This is the alarm launched in view of the European Day of Antibiotics, which occurs next November 18, by the Italian Society of Ophthalmological Sciences (Siso).

The phenomenon of antibiotic resistance in ocular infections is also increasing in the ophthalmology field. Staphylococcus, Streptococcus and Pseudomonas Aeruginosa are among the super-bacteria with the highest levels of resistance identified in the ophthalmology field. “These pathogens involve the vast majority of corneal infections, which record the highest resistance to antibiotics with 9 out of 10 cases insensitive to the therapies”, explains Vincenzo Sarnicola, member of the Sito board of directors.

Especially on the dock is the excessive use of antibiotic eye drops against conjunctivitis. “Do-it-yourself use of antibiotics is a serious mistake”, warns Scipione Rossi, director of Ophthalmology at the San Carlo di Nancy hospital in Rome and Siso’s secretary treasurer. “Most conjunctivitis is in fact of viral origin and antibiotics are ineffective. But antibiotic resistance in ocular infections is also the bill that one pays for too many prescriptions of antibiotics by the general practitioner or pharmacist and for the prophylactic use before and after surgery “, adds Rossi. The situation is aggravated by climate change and pollution: “due to the erosion of the ozone hole there is a risk of excessive exposure to ultraviolet radiation”, explains Vincenzo Sarnicola. In particular, “the longer waves weaken the ocular surface which is its greatest defense against microbes, making it more vulnerable to attack by external pathogens”. Furthermore, “the sulfur dioxide contained in fine particles makes the tear film more acidic, making it more susceptible to bacterial infections”, concludes the expert. (HANDLE).

© Copyright ANSA

