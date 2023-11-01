Home » Corona causes prevention spending to double – health check
Corona causes prevention spending to double – health check

Despite all the Sunday talk, prevention has always remained the stepchild of health policy in Germany. Over the last 30 years, the share of prevention in total health expenditure has been fairly constant between 3.5% and 4%.

The corona crisis with its special burdens, e.g. for vaccines, has now given prevention a pseudo-bloom: In 2021, the share of prevention in health spending jumped to 6.5%, compared to 3.4% in 2020. Or in absolute numbers: For 2021, the Federal Statistical Office reports 30.7 billion euros spent on prevention; in 2020 it was just half as much at 15.0 billion euros. Data for 2022 is not yet available.

With the new “Federal Institute for Prevention and Education in Medicine” (BIPAM), Health Minister Lauterbach wants to give prevention even in the area of ​​non-communicable diseases, especially cardiovascular diseases. In the next few years you will be able to see from the columns of this diagram whether there was a “oomph” or just a mild breeze.

