Corona: Do vaccine manufacturers have to pay compensation? – Health

German courts must rule on claims for damages against manufacturers of corona vaccines. What exactly is vaccine damage and what are the chances of success of these lawsuits? Answers to the most important questions.

On April 8, 2023, the Federal Ministry of Health stopped counting. From this day on, the vaccination dashboard, which shows how many people in Germany have received corona vaccinations, was no longer updated. Of course, someone still counts how many doses of the corona vaccines have been vaccinated. The Robert Koch Institute (RKI) keeps track – in an Excel spreadsheet. According to this, a total of 192,242,298 vaccine doses were administered in Germany by June 12, 2023.

