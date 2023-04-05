Karl Lauterbach sees the corona pandemic in Germany as over. If you look at the status of the virus variants, vaccinations and the clinical cases that are still occurring, you can say that it has come to an end, Lauterbach said on Wednesday.

There is good Corona news again! Health Minister Karl Lauterbach (SPD) sees the pandemic as over. “We have successfully dealt with the pandemic in Germany and also with a good balance sheet,” he said on Wednesday in Berlin.

He can understand that there is an interest in asking what went wrong. But the overall coping strategy worked. “And it only worked out because the sensible ones and those who were helpful in Germany mastered the challenges.” However, there are a few things that, in retrospect, one would do differently, according to Lauterbach. “I think that the long school closures were not necessary.” The lockdown steps to prevent the virus from spreading included the nationwide closure of schools and daycare centers.

The Federal Government’s Corona Expert Council met for the last time in the Chancellery on Tuesday. At Easter, the state protection requirements in the fight against the pandemic will end. This Friday (April 7th), after several relaxation steps, the last nationwide mask requirements in the healthcare sector will also expire.

It is still unclear how the financing of vaccinations will continue after the previous Corona vaccination ordinance has expired at the same time. The background is that the corona vaccinations are to be included in regular care. Lauterbach was disappointed that the self-administration of health insurance companies and doctors had not initially agreed on the future price for reimbursement. That’s why he invited those involved to an interview with him. He wanted to prevent a vaccination gap.