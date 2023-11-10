Corona: Is it worth holding my breath when someone coughs next to me?

It sounds too simple to be true. Or maybe not? To avoid infection with colds or coronaviruses, all you have to do is hold your breath for a few seconds. At least that’s what a new study from Japan suggests. Accordingly, the risk of infection can be reduced by stopping breathing for five seconds. But does it really work?

Laboratory study: Holding your breath for 5 seconds reduces the risk of infection

First of all, about the study: It is just a laboratory study – virologist Friedemann Weber from the University of Giessen also points this out when asked by FOCUS online. Here, microparticles around 10 micrometers in size were released into the air once – slightly larger than actual aerosols, the finest particles in the air through which viruses are transmitted.

The scientists then checked how long they remained in the air. The idea: to reduce the risk of infection for short encounters, for example when you meet someone in the hallway or when a jogger runs past.

However, here is the first catch that virologist Weber points out: While an infected person usually emits aerosols constantly, in the study they were only emitted once. In addition, the amount of aerosols depends on whether the person is breathing, speaking, singing or even screaming. The aerosol concentration can therefore be very different, depending on the individual and the situation.

Virologist: Experimental approach too artificial

The results of the study are not surprising: the aerosols remained in the air longer without ventilation – and walking quickly past each other or keeping your distance reduced exposure. The crux of the matter when transferring this to reality: “I doubt that real, virus-laden aerosols also disappear within seconds,” says Weber. There is already at least one study with exhaled or even coughed up aerosols that determined significantly longer suspension times (up to hours). The stability also depends on temperature and humidity.

The expert’s conclusion: The experimental approach is too artificial to derive anything from it.

Better: wear a mask and keep your distance

In general, if you hold your breath, you inhale practically no particles. But: “After that you automatically take a deeper breath,” the virologist points out. “This could become a problem because more viruses get directly into the lungs this way than through normal breathing.”

The 5-second trick would only make sense “if it is a very fleeting encounter with a single person in a well-ventilated environment – or if you only briefly enter a poorly ventilated room and go into a deserted room to breathe Space can go.”

In reality, this rarely happens. Holding your breath for five seconds is not enough in most situations. The virologist therefore advises: wear a mask and keep your distance.

For Corona and colds: This belongs in the medicine cabinet

However, not every cold can be avoided. So it’s best to set up your medicine cabinet well:

Are the The throat tablet ready to hand if your throat suddenly gets scratchy? Now is a good time to check the expiration date of the helpers in your medicine cabinet. According to the Health Knowledge Foundation, expired medications should no longer be taken and should instead be disposed of. Good to know about cough syrups : After first opening, the shelf life may be shortened. Therefore, you should write down on the packaging when you opened it – a good resolution for this cold season. So-called phytotherapeutics are suitable, which make coughing easier and reduce the urge to cough, such as thyme, sage and ivy. Anyone with Nasal spray If you want to equip your music or drops, you shouldn’t be blinded by good-sounding additions. According to Stiftung Warentest, ingredients such as dexpanthenol, aloe vera, chamomile flower extract or essential oils are unnecessary. Accordingly, it has not been sufficiently proven that they additionally care for the nose. Preparations that only contain water and salt are therefore completely sufficient to counteract the stuffy nose. Remedies for fever and pain are Paracetamol and ibuprofen. However, experts recommend not initially reducing a moderate fever with medication because fever is an important part of the immune system and can activate immune cells.