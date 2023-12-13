Corona: Ministry of Health ordered new tranches of Paxlovid

“The new delivery will be available in all Austrian pharmacies in the next few days,” said department head Johannes Rauch (Greens). The manufacturer Pfizer can deliver the necessary quantities immediately. In total, there are 18,000 packs that can be accessed in different tranches, according to APA inquiries.

The medication will be procured in tranches based on actual needs, so that sufficient quantities will always be available in the coming weeks before billing via social insurance takes place as planned from February 1st, explained Rauch in the written statement. Paxlovid will then continue to be available like any other medication for a prescription fee. It is recommended for people with an increased risk of severe corona disease. The prerequisite is a doctor’s prescription after a positive test.

Rauch demands evidence

“I expect the Chamber of Pharmacists to provide evidence of the whereabouts of all the packages delivered. So far we have received various explanations, but there is no evidence of this,” Rauch was quoted as saying. “It is unacceptable that such an important medication is missing in Austria because billing is incomplete. I have already made this very clear to the Chamber of Pharmacists.”

“Bought too little”

The pharmacists, on the other hand, once again saw the mistake in health policy on Wednesday. “The fact is that too little was purchased here,” said Gerhard Kobinger from the Presidium of the Austrian Chamber of Pharmacists on the sidelines of a press conference in Vienna. “Practically everything that was handed over on a receipt can be verified,” he emphasized. And: “There was too little communication; then we would have known how many packs were still there.”

ePaper

Read the ePaper now!

Read the daily ePaper edition of the OÖNachrichten – browse through it digitally now!

to the e-paper

info By clicking on the icon you can add the keyword to your topics.

info By clicking on the icon you open your “my topics” page. You have saved 15 tags and need to remove tags.

info By clicking on the icon you can remove the keyword from your topics.

Add the topic to your topics.

Share this: Facebook

X

