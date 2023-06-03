Corona news in the ticker: Aiwanger wants a longer period for repayment of aid

News about Corona from June 2, 2023

Aiwanger wants a longer period for repayment Corona– Aid in Bavaria

7:36 p.m.: Bavaria’s Economics Minister Hubert Aiwanger wants to extend the response deadline for Bavarian companies for emergency corona aid until mid-November. “We receive many inquiries about the current feedback procedure for Corona emergency aid. The accountants are working at full speed. No Bavarian company should come under avoidable time pressure due to the immediate response,” said the Free Voter boss on Friday of the German Press Agency in Munich. Many companies that received emergency aid during the pandemic have not yet participated in the ongoing feedback process.

Actually, the re-registration period ends on June 30th. “After Pentecost we have to make a final decision in the coalition. There are already positive signals from the government factions in the state parliament for an extension of the deadline,” emphasized Aiwanger.

He also pointed out that the state government had already decided a few weeks ago that companies with after-tax profits of less than 30,000 euros could be exempted from repayment. The necessary applications for a waiver will be available on an online platform from the beginning of July. “In order to handle all this in a user-friendly manner, an extension of the deadline for the feedback is necessary. In this way, we are also increasing the scope for those companies where the economic situation is still difficult.”

The Greens in the Bavarian state parliament immediately demanded a fundamental decision by the state government in favor of the recipients of the Corona aid: “Many of those affected trusted the Free State in good faith when it said there were no repayments,” said Sanne Kurz, cultural policy spokeswoman for the parliamentary group. Throughout Bavaria, a number of those affected have signed petitions or lodged appeals. “We’re calling for clarity in the state parliament and to stop further prosecution of the approximately 250,000 people affected.”

In the first few months of the pandemic, the federal government and the Free State had paid out around 2.2 billion euros at short notice to compensate for impending liquidity bottlenecks and prevent insolvencies. When applying, companies and the self-employed estimated how severe their liquidity bottlenecks would be in the next three months. Overpaid money must be paid back.

The repayment system is controversial. It was only on Tuesday that the Munich Administrative Court confirmed the receipt of a lawsuit from a company, which is not only directed against the repayment of aid, but also against the online procedure with which reclaims are to be determined. The Mittelstandsverband BVMW also called for an immediate suspension of the feedback procedure.

RKI dashboard for Corona– Infection situation is set

Friday June 2, 2023 at 6:22 am: More than three years after the outbreak of the corona pandemic, the Covid 19 dashboard of the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) is to be discontinued. On (today) Friday, users can use the online offer for the last time. The dashboard was partially updated daily and gave, among other things, an overview of the reported new corona infections and deaths as well as the 7-day incidence – nationwide, for federal states and at district level.

A spokeswoman for the RKI informed the German Press Agency that in the current situation it was no longer necessary to prepare the registration data in this form. According to the information, the Corona dashboard went online in March 2020. However, the data should still be available online from Monday to Friday: in the so-called Pandemic Radar of the RKI and in the online service Github.

Another companion from the times of the pandemic has only been available to a limited extent since Thursday: the Corona-Warn-App was put into sleep mode on June 1st. Contact tracing is no longer necessary, vaccination certificates can still be used if necessary. With 48 million downloads, the warning app is one of the most popular smartphone applications in Germany.

Up to ten years imprisonment for millionaires Corona– Subsidy fraud

Thursday, June 1, 4:41 p.m.: According to the Hamburg Regional Court, a gang of fraudsters had more than three million euros in Corona aid paid out by the state in 2021. The court sentenced five defendants to prison terms, some of them long, on Thursday. The main defendant received ten years in prison, two other defendants seven and five years. They were found guilty of 80 counts of commercial and gang subsidy fraud. According to the public prosecutor’s office, they applied for a total of around 12.5 million euros between April and October 2021. The court ordered the confiscation of the proceeds of the crime of a good three million euros.

Another defendant, who worked as an accountant for the gang, was sentenced to eight years in prison for aiding and abetting. The 48-year-old was also given a three-year professional ban. The 32-year-old wife of the main defendant also received a suspended sentence of two years for aiding and abetting. With the penalties, the court sometimes stayed well below the demands of the public prosecutor’s office. According to the presiding judge, Malte Hansen, the suspects acted intentionally, as can be seen from tapped telephone calls. The approach is likely to significantly endanger the economic order. The accused are said to have bought unprofitable shelf, sham and service companies and committed the crimes with the help of straw men.

The 34-year-old boss of the gang made statements in the process, as Hansen explained. However, he based his statement on the documents. His explanation was unconvincing and not marked by remorse. A 24-year-old co-accused admitted almost everything, but only testified in general, late and according to the documents. He didn’t want to answer questions. That didn’t help his credibility, Hansen said. He received seven years imprisonment. A 23-year-old co-accused only testified after knowledge of the file situation. The court sentenced him to five years in prison.

The court justified the high sentence of eight years for the accountant with the necessary general prevention. The penalty should act as a deterrent. The 48-year-old held a key position. Accountants, lawyers and tax advisors can be expected to act fundamentally honestly. Only the accused woman accepted the chamber’s remorse. Therefore, the court suspended her two-year prison sentence on probation. However, the 32-year-old has to do 100 community service hours.

Lawsuit against repayments of corona aid

Tuesday, May 30, 7:39 p.m.: A company from the Ebersberg district is suing against the repayment of Corona emergency aid. The Munich Administrative Court confirmed receipt of the lawsuit on Tuesday. This is not only directed against the repayment of aid – in the specific case, according to the lawsuit, it is about 15,000 euros – but also against the online procedure with which reclaims are to be determined.

On the one hand, the plaintiff argues that it was not clear when the application was made that personnel costs should not be taken into account, as the law firm Steinbock & Partner, which represented him, explained. On the other hand, it was not possible in the said online procedure to provide correct information from his point of view.

The Mittelstandsverband BVMW Bayern welcomed the lawsuit. He expects that the review procedures in Bavaria will have to be relaunched, said the association’s policy officer, Achim von Michel. “That’s why we’re asking the state government to immediately suspend the re-registration process.”

The Ministry of Economics initially did not comment on the content of the complaint. This is not there yet, it said. However, there is no doubt as to the legality of the procedure.

The test procedures have been running since winter. In the first few months of the pandemic, the federal government and the Free State had paid out around 2.2 billion euros at short notice to compensate for impending liquidity bottlenecks and prevent insolvencies. When applying, companies and the self-employed estimated how severe their liquidity bottlenecks would be in the next three months. This should now be checked and overpaid money should be reclaimed.

Loud, colourful, happy – hundreds of thousands celebrate the Carnival of Cultures

Monday, May 29, 3:49 p.m.: Colorful costumes, the sound of drums, exuberant dancing on the streets – after a three-year break due to corona, the Carnival of Cultures is back. Hundreds of thousands of people celebrated in Berlin-Kreuzberg on the Pentecost weekend under blue skies and bright sunshine. According to the organizers, around 550,000 people watched the carnival parade alone – the highlight of the four-day festival. “It was an all-round successful festival with a euphoric mood,” said spokeswoman Christiane Dramé on Monday.

There was a dense crowd along the route from Kreuzberg to Neukölln. At times, the police had to close several subway stations, including Hallesche Tor, Mehringdamm and Hermannplatz, so that certain places would not get too crowded. According to their own statements, the police accompanied the festival with around 1,300 emergency services. A police spokeswoman spoke on Monday of a “largely peaceful and trouble-free course”.

Charges brought against Andrea Tandler in mask affair

Monday, May 29, 11:03 a.m.: In the course of the mask affair in Bavaria, the public prosecutor’s office has brought charges against Andrea Tandler, the daughter of the former CSU General Secretary Gerold Tandler. A spokeswoman for the Munich public prosecutor’s office announced on Friday that charges were being raised on suspicion of tax evasion. “Süddeutsche Zeitung” and Bayerischer Rundfunk had previously reported.

Tandler and her business partner N. were arrested in January on the basis of arrest warrants from the Munich district court and have been in custody since then. After the Munich I Regional Court, the Munich Higher Regional Court (OLG) also dismissed the two accused’s complaints as unfounded in April.

Tandler is said to have received commissions in the millions for arranging mask shops at the beginning of the corona pandemic. Last year it became known that they were being investigated, among other things, because of an initial suspicion of trade tax fraud.

