News about Corona from April 11, 2023

Over 180 lawsuits for damage after corona vaccination

Tuesday, April 11, 6:24 a.m.: According to lawyers, at least 185 civil lawsuits are pending across Germany for alleged damage caused by corona vaccinations. According to their own statements, two law firms in Düsseldorf and Wiesbaden represent 135 and 50 cases respectively. The lawsuits are directed against all four major manufacturers of corona vaccines.

The presumed first trial is to be heard on April 28 at the Frankfurt Regional Court. The defendant is the Mainz-based vaccine manufacturer Biontech. The plaintiff is a woman who claims to have suffered heart damage as a result of the Covid 19 vaccination. The woman, who, according to her lawyer, works in a medical profession herself, wants to remain unknown.

Each case must be negotiated individually or a settlement will be reached. The crux of the matter is the causality: is there a connection between the vaccination and the damage? According to the opinion of lawyers and physicians, this question will ultimately be decided by experts.

According to the Düsseldorf law firm, it had around 3,000 inquiries, which resulted in 810 mandates, of which 135 resulted in lawsuits. The Wiesbaden law firm reported 850 mandates and 50 lawsuits. Here, too, hundreds of cases were rejected as hopeless. According to industry experts, these two law firms represent the majority of those willing to sue.

In principle, the same liability rules apply to Covid-19 vaccines as to other drugs, for example under drug law or the Product Liability Act. The manufacturer can be held responsible if there is a production error. For example, if the drug is administered incorrectly, the person vaccinating is liable.

The Düsseldorf lawyer Tobias Ulbrich expects a “battle of experts” – if the courts do not make a “deterrent judgment” at the beginning, as he told the German Press Agency.

Biontech emphasizes that “so far in none of the cases examined by Biontech has a causal connection between the described health impairments and the vaccination with Comirnaty been proven”.

“We take our responsibility as a vaccine manufacturer very seriously,” said a spokeswoman for dpa. Biontech carefully examines each case in which claims are asserted against Biontech. The prerequisite, however, is that the lawyers submit sufficient documents. “When evaluating the case, we can rely solely on the medical facts to evaluate whether there is a causal relationship or not. Unfortunately, that is exactly what is often lacking.”

After Corona-Delle again more approvals for doctors from abroad

Monday, April 10, 12:09 p.m.: After a corona-related decline, more approvals have been granted to doctors from abroad in Thuringia. The State Administration Office, as the approbation authority, recognized the degrees of 201 foreign doctors last year, as a spokeswoman for the authority told the German Press Agency. In 2020 and 2021, there were 193 and 145, respectively.

A similar development was observed in applications for the recognition of medical qualifications from abroad. Last year, 313 such applications were received – in the pre-pandemic year 2019 there were 229.

According to the spokeswoman, the knowledge and language tests for applicants required for admission were temporarily suspended during the corona pandemic. Last year, the level of approvals before the pandemic was almost reached again. In 2019, the State Administration Office recognized 219 foreign medical degrees.

At the beginning of this year, 1,756 non-German members were registered with the State Medical Association, most of whom came from Syria, followed by Romania. According to the State Administration Office, a significant proportion of the applications for recognition come from the Eastern European EU country. Among the non-EU countries, Albania, Kosovo and Ukraine have recently been at the forefront.

Applicants from third countries have to prove in so-called equivalence tests that the degree they obtained in their home country corresponds to the German level.

In Thuringia, many hospitals are dependent on doctors from abroad. 1,371 clinicians come from abroad – with around 5,800 doctors working in hospitals and rehabilitation clinics in total.

Last Corona– Measures have been dropped

Sunday, April 9th, 11:06 am: Around three years after the start of the corona pandemic, the last state protective measures also expired in North Rhine-Westphalia on Saturday. Until Good Friday, according to the Federal Infection Protection Act, nationwide FFP2 mask requirements for visitors to medical practices, clinics and care facilities applied. Since Saturday (12:00 a.m.), these rules have also been abolished. However, practices can require patients to continue to wear mouth and nose protection via their domiciliary rights.

North Rhine-Westphalia’s Health Minister Karl-Josef Laumann (CDU) appealed to people to take personal responsibility for protection against Corona. Corona is still “not a harmless cold”. Thanks to vaccinations and increasing immunity among the population, the situation is now different than at the beginning of the pandemic.

According to figures from the Landeszentrum Gesundheit (LZG NRW), more than eight million corona reports and more than 31,900 laboratory-confirmed deaths in connection with Covid-19 were registered in the most populous federal state. However, the information on the number of infections only provides a very incomplete picture, as many cases have not been recorded recently – mainly because by far not all infected people had a PCR test done.

After the first Corona case confirmed in NRW on February 25, 2020 in the Heinsberg district, there were sometimes drastic restrictions on fundamental rights in the months and years that followed: Temporary closures of daycare centers, schools, restaurants, shops, cultural and sports facilities, distance and isolation requirements as well as bans on visiting hospitals and retirement homes had demanded a lot from the people.

Nationwide corona requirements over – further crisis rules ended

Saturday, April 08, 03:34: In Germany, after around three years, there are no longer any nationwide requirements for protection in the Corona crisis. From Saturday onwards, the last remaining mask requirement for visitors to practices, clinics and nursing homes will also be over. The expiry of the Corona regulations at Easter was already planned from the outset in the Infection Protection Act. There are no longer any extra crisis rules in other areas such as corona vaccinations, entry to Germany and hospital discharges.

The Greens health expert Janosch Dahmen told the German Press Agency that the omission of the last requirements was a reasonable step in the deliberate, gradual withdrawal in recent months. “However, the end of the pandemic-related protection requirements does not mean the end of the corona virus.” Many are still suffering from the consequences of the disease to this day. “Caution and careful monitoring of the situation will remain the order of the day in terms of infection protection policy.” In healthcare, “as patients, relatives or health professionals, even without a mask requirement to protect vulnerable people, we will have to continue to wear masks on a regular basis”.

The long-standing state protection requirements were relaxed in several steps. At the beginning of March, all test obligations that last applied to visits to clinics or nursing homes were eliminated. At the same time, the offer of free “citizen tests” for everyone, which cost the state billions, ended. The once numerous mask requirements, for example in shops, buses and trains, are long gone. The federal states have already given up an obligation to isolate infected people.

Corona vaccination remains covered by health insurance in Lower Saxony

Friday, April 07, 12:21 p.m.: Anyone who is legally insured and wants to be vaccinated against Corona in a doctor’s office will not have to pay extra for it in Lower Saxony in the future either. Statutory health insurance companies and the Association of Statutory Health Insurance Physicians (KVN) agreed on Thursday to include the corona vaccination in standard care. The practices will therefore be paid 15 euros for the vaccination from Saturday. At the peak of the pandemic, they received 28 to 36 euros for it. Because the previous Corona Vaccination Ordinance is expiring, the further financing of the vaccinations was unclear for a long time.

