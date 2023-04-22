Corona-News: Pandemic continues to put a heavy strain on the psyche of Germans

News about Corona from April 22, 2023

Drosten: Population immunity led to the end of the pandemic

Saturday, April 22, 9:37 a.m.: According to the Berlin virologist Christian Drosten, population-wide immunity against the corona virus has led to the end of the corona pandemic in Germany. “We are now in a situation across the population that we are immune. That is population immunity and that is why the pandemic is over now, ”said Drosten at an event of the Research Network for Zoonotic Infectious Diseases on Friday in Berlin.

The Charité professor emphasized that the pandemic is not over because the omicron variant is mild. “Omicron is not mild. That’s just a public misrepresentation,” said Drosten. “What puts us in a better situation is the vaccination in particular and then the possibility of finally being able to infect ourselves on the basis of the vaccination without dying.” The so-called hybrid immunity protects perfectly against severe courses. Hybrid immunity is when a person is both vaccinated and infected, or has recovered.

Drosten had already commented on the end of the pandemic in an interview at the end of 2022, but then felt misunderstood. In the “Coronavirus Update” podcast on NDR-Info, the virologist said in January that he actually said something different than what was received by parts of the public. The end of the pandemic cannot be announced in advance, you can only look at it afterwards – i.e. after this wave.

Study: Pandemic continues to put a heavy strain on the psyche of Germans

Thursday, April 20, 06:08: According to a study, the corona pandemic still has a strong impact on the mental health of Germans. This applies in particular to families and 18 to 30 year olds. In addition, inflation and increased living costs as well as the Ukraine war put a strain on people over 30 in particular. This is the result of the study “Mental health in the crisis” by the company health insurance company Pronova BKK, as the newspapers of the Funke media group reported on Thursday.

A total of 150 psychiatrists and psychotherapists were interviewed online for the survey in January and February 2023. They assessed the development of people’s mental health over the past three years of the crisis.

97 percent of those surveyed still consider the influence of the pandemic on their patients’ mental health problems to be very strong. “Lockdowns, working from home and homeschooling have often overstrained the nerves in families. Although the pandemic is almost over, the after-effects remain,” said Sabine Köhler, specialist in psychiatry and psychotherapy. The corona crisis has intensified many symptoms in existing patients – “above all, excessive demands in family life and in raising children, but also fears.”

According to 82 percent, inflation and increased living costs are triggers for psychological problems, and the Ukraine war is 77 percent. With a share of 32 percent, the climate crisis apparently has a much smaller impact on people’s mental lives. The study also shows that tiredness, exhaustion and listlessness have increased noticeably in the last three years.

Lauterbach relies on better longCovid-Care

Wednesday April 19, 2023 6:26 am: Federal Minister of Health Karl Lauterbach is relying on more information and better care offers for people with longer-lasting impairments after corona infections. The situation for many long-Covid-affected is dramatic, said the SPD politician on Tuesday evening at an event of the publishing group “Die Zeit” in Berlin. Unfortunately, there is still no reliable therapy for many severe courses. At the same time, a lot of existing information is too little known and too little disseminated.

Lauterbach confirmed the intention to invest 100 million euros in research into long-Covid care. He thinks this is necessary and is also optimistic. The funds for this are currently being discussed in the negotiations on the federal budget. It is conceivable that around ten specialized centers nationwide could develop and coordinate studies. It does not make sense to examine the same concepts everywhere. There are differences in men and women, since their immune systems also differ.

Lauterbach explained that the ministry wants to put the existing knowledge on a website where doctors and those affected can obtain reliable information. A telephone hotline is also planned to support this.

WHO: Covid vaccines saved over a million lives in Europe

Monday, April 17, 00:03: According to a scientific estimate, corona vaccines have saved more than a million lives in Europe and countries of the former Soviet Union since the end of 2020. This emerges from a report by the World Health Organization (WHO) published on Monday. This number was calculated on the basis of the number of deaths and the doses of vaccine administered in 26 countries. According to the report, more than two million people have died of Covid-19 in the WHO region of Europe since the outbreak of the corona pandemic around three years ago.

The effectiveness of the vaccines was weighted differently depending on the prevailing corona variant for the respective waves of the pandemic. Indirect effects of the vaccinations were not taken into account. Most of the people (96 percent) saved by the vaccines were older than 60, according to the report. A particularly large number of deaths could be prevented during the omicron wave. The number of lives saved by vaccination during this phase was estimated at almost 570,000.

The WHO’s Director of Division for Europe, Richard Pebody, called on unvaccinated people to be protected. “We see through our research the large number of lives that have been saved by the Covid-19 vaccines across Europe during the pandemic,” Pebody said in a statement.

The Europe region of the World Health Organization comprises 53 countries, including the member states of the European Union and the European Economic Area, Russia and several countries in the Caucasus and Central Asia.

WHO speaks of a “milestone”: Africa is about to produce its own corona vaccine

5:16 p.m.: According to experts, a milestone for global health policy is imminent in Africa with the start of its own Covid vaccine production. A technology transfer center is to be opened in Cape Town on Thursday, according to the Medicines Patent Pool on Friday evening. The Director General of the World Health Organization, Tedros Ghebreyesus, is also expected at the seat of the South African Parliament.

According to the UN organization, the South African biotech company Afrigen is now starting “extensive vaccine production”. This is the first technology transfer program in the world to produce mRNA vaccines against Covid-19 and similar viruses. This is an important milestone for developing countries.

In Africa, vaccination against the corona virus progressed the slowest of all continents. Two years ago, the WHO announced the establishment of “technology transfer centers” for mRNA vaccines; The aim is to empower low- and middle-income countries to be able to produce their own vaccines. At that time, Petro Terblanche, Managing Director of Afrigen, emphasized with a view to the corona pandemic: “We have the skills and knowledge and also an emerging economy on the continent. So there is no reason why we should go through this ordeal again.”

Furthermore, numerous procedures because of earlier Corona-Measures

09.10 a.m.: Proceedings relating to the corona pandemic are still being dealt with by administrative courts in Schleswig-Holstein. There are still around 15 cases pending at the administrative court in Schleswig relating to the “Corona emergency aid” complex, as the court announced at the request of the German Press Agency. The procedures primarily relate to payments to companies due to a liquidity shortage that threatens their existence for three and in exceptional cases a maximum of five months as well as the so-called November Aid 2020.

In addition, 75 other corona-related procedures were ongoing. According to the information, the majority of these are claims for compensation with which employers assert claims for reimbursement against the State Office for Social Services. This is about wage payments for periods in which the employees were in officially ordered quarantine. In addition, there are lawsuits from second home owners who object to the ban on use at the beginning of the 2020 corona pandemic and corresponding lawsuits against company closures.

At the Higher Administrative Court, 30 corona-related proceedings are still open, in which complaints were lodged against state regulations in the first instance.

Saxony still has around 9800 cans Corona-Vaccine in stock

Saturday, April 15, 2023 at 09:18: According to the Ministry of Health, around 9,800 vaccine doses were still stored in Saxony after the end of the state corona vaccination campaign. These are exclusively vaccines from Johnson & Johnson, as the ministry announced on request. However, their shelf life expires at the end of April at the latest. If the vaccines were not used by then, they would be professionally destroyed, it said.

The last state corona vaccination centers in Saxony had already stopped working at the end of last year. According to the Ministry of Health, medical practices were the main players in vaccination last year. People who currently want to be vaccinated against the virus should therefore contact the resident doctors.

However, health insurance patients in Saxony currently have to finance themselves for a corona vaccination. The negotiations for a new regulation of the remuneration for corona vaccinations are underway, the Association of Substitute Health Insurance Funds (VDEK) announced on Wednesday. He is currently negotiating with eleven regions of the Association of Statutory Health Insurance Physicians (KV) after the vaccination ordinance of the Federal Ministry of Health expired last week.

According to the Robert Koch Institute (RKI), more than 7.6 million vaccinations have been administered in Saxony since the end of December 2020 (as of April 5). In addition, almost 66 percent of the people in Saxony were vaccinated at least once. On Friday, the RKI gave the seven-day incidence for Saxony with 12.6 reported new cases per 100,000 inhabitants.

