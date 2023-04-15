Corona news: Saxony still has around 9,800 doses of corona vaccine in stock

News about Corona from April 12, 2023

Furthermore, numerous procedures because of earlier Corona-Measures

9:10 a.m.: Proceedings relating to the corona pandemic are still being dealt with by administrative courts in Schleswig-Holstein. There are still around 15 cases pending at the administrative court in Schleswig relating to the “Corona emergency aid” complex, as the court announced at the request of the German Press Agency. The procedures primarily relate to payments to companies due to a liquidity shortage that threatens their existence for three and in exceptional cases a maximum of five months as well as the so-called November Aid 2020.

In addition, 75 other corona-related procedures were ongoing. According to the information, the majority of these are claims for compensation with which employers assert claims for reimbursement against the State Office for Social Services. This is about wage payments for periods in which the employees were in officially ordered quarantine. In addition, there are lawsuits from second home owners who object to the ban on use at the beginning of the 2020 corona pandemic and corresponding lawsuits against company closures.

At the Higher Administrative Court, 30 corona-related proceedings are still open, in which complaints were lodged against state regulations in the first instance.

Saxony still has around 9800 cans Corona-Vaccine in stock

Saturday, April 15, 2023 at 09:18: According to the Ministry of Health, around 9,800 vaccine doses were still stored in Saxony after the end of the state corona vaccination campaign. These are exclusively vaccines from Johnson & Johnson, as the ministry announced on request. However, their shelf life expires at the end of April at the latest. If the vaccines were not used by then, they would be professionally destroyed, it said.

The last state corona vaccination centers in Saxony had already stopped working at the end of last year. According to the Ministry of Health, medical practices were the main players in vaccination last year. People who currently want to be vaccinated against the virus should therefore contact the resident doctors.

However, health insurance patients in Saxony currently have to finance themselves for a corona vaccination. The negotiations for a new regulation of the remuneration for corona vaccinations are underway, the Association of Substitute Health Insurance Funds (VDEK) announced on Wednesday. He is currently negotiating with eleven regions of the Association of Statutory Health Insurance Physicians (KV) after the vaccination ordinance of the Federal Ministry of Health expired last week.

According to the Robert Koch Institute (RKI), more than 7.6 million vaccinations have been administered in Saxony since the end of December 2020 (as of April 5). In addition, almost 66 percent of the people in Saxony were vaccinated at least once. On Friday, the RKI gave the seven-day incidence for Saxony with 12.6 reported new cases per 100,000 inhabitants.

According to the AOK, Long Covid affects educators the most

Friday April 14, 2023 6:21 am: According to a data analysis by AOK Nordost, educators in Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania are most affected by long-lasting symptoms after corona infections. About 1.1 percent of all AOK-insured people in this professional group in the country have been on sick leave because of Long Covid since the beginning of the pandemic, the health insurance company announced on Friday. Across all sectors, 0.7 percent of all employees have been diagnosed with long-Covid disease. On average, those affected were out of work for around seven and a half weeks, according to press spokesman Dirk Becker.

According to the AOK Nordost, about one in four people in Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania is insured with this health insurance company. Thus, the data analysis can be regarded as approximately representative.

In addition to educators, the ten professional groups most affected by Long Covid are primarily employees from the healthcare industry, such as geriatric nurses. In addition, employees in public administration and in social administration also suffered from long-term consequences of a corona infection with an above-average frequency.

With regard to age, the survey shows that older employees are affected by Long Covid for much longer on average. “People over 60 had to take sick leave for an average of eleven weeks to recover from typical long-Covid symptoms such as shortness of breath, chronic fatigue and cognitive disorders,” the statement said. According to the information, the under-30s needed around half of this time – an average of five and a half weeks.

According to AOK Nordost, the data analysis evaluated how many AOK policyholders entitled to sick pay were unable to work between March 2020 and December 2022 due to a long or post-Covid illness. A total of around 600 sick leave reports were included. According to the information, only those in which at least 1000 AOK-insured persons are employed were considered for the ten most affected professions.

Saxony is waiting for the remuneration for corona vaccinations to be revised

06:34: At the moment, health insurance patients in Saxony have to finance themselves for a corona vaccination. The negotiations with eleven regions of the Association of Statutory Health Insurance Physicians (KV) for a new regulation of remuneration for corona vaccinations are underway, the Association of Substitute Health Insurance Funds (VDEK) announced on Wednesday. “We are assuming that deals will be concluded quickly here too,” said VDEK CEO Ulrike Elsner.

The Ministry of Health‘s vaccination regulation expired last Saturday (April 8). According to the negotiations so far, only insured persons in Bavaria, Hamburg, Lower Saxony, Schleswig-Holstein, Thuringia and in the Westphalia-Lippe region can easily be vaccinated against Corona upon presentation of their electronic health card.

“As a substitute health insurance fund, we began negotiations at the beginning of the year in order to achieve a smooth transition in the interests of the insured,” said Elsner. However, the talks are “very difficult because the doctors have asked for fees that are far higher than those for other vaccinations”. The VDEK called on the remaining associations of statutory health insurance physicians to conclude the negotiations quickly in order to enable vaccination for all insured persons in an unbureaucratic manner.

As long as no agreement has been made, the insured will first receive an invoice from their doctor’s office and can submit this to their health insurance company for reimbursement.

Anchor Centers for PostCovid planned for summer

Thursday April 13, 2023 6:33 am: Rhineland-Palatinate wants to support contact points for those affected by long and post-Covid with a total of 250,000 euros in the five regional centers of the state. “We want to take people by the hand,” said state vaccination coordinator and ministerial director Daniel Stich (SPD) on Wednesday in Mainz after the first meeting of an interdisciplinary round table. For the planned interdisciplinary contact points or anchor centers, a pilot function of family doctors is necessary. “The situation of those affected in Rhineland-Palatinate must be improved.” The most important questions and answers at a glance:

What is Post Covid?

This includes complaints that are present for more than twelve weeks after a SARS-CoV-2 infection and cannot be attributed to any other cause. “What most of those affected by Long-/Post-Covid-Syndrome have in common is that they have symptoms or complaints that cause a limitation in everyday function and quality of life that requires treatment and have a negative impact on social and/or working life,” notes the Ministry of Health. Due to the multifaceted symptoms, post-Covid remains a diagnosis of exclusion. “We still don’t have a clear diagnosis and therapy,” said Stich.

How many people are affected?

According to the Ministry of Health, around 80,000 people in Rhineland-Palatinate have long or post-Covid symptoms. About half of them had been to doctors several times because of this, said Stich. About 1500 to 2000 people from Rhineland-Palatinate suffered from chronic fatigue syndrome.

When are the anchor centers coming?

See you in the summer, said Stich. This is intended to reach doctors from various disciplines. By the end of the year, the federal government also wants to introduce legally binding principles for the contract medical care of those affected.

Where can you inform those affected?

Important information for those seeking help and their relatives is to be bundled on a central website before the summer. The State Center for Health Promotion (LZG) can also provide information.

How many corona vaccination damages are there?

According to Stich, 432 applications have been made. Of these, eight were recognized and 15 rejected; the remaining cases had not yet been decided. For comparison: more than 9.1 million vaccinations against the corona virus have been carried out.

Who will pay for corona vaccinations in the future?

That has not yet been clarified. The statutory health insurance companies and the Association of Statutory Health Insurance Physicians are still negotiating. Health Minister Clemens Hoch (SPD) expects an agreement to be reached soon. The KV is less optimistic. As long as there is no agreement, doctors can provide the corona vaccination according to the fee schedule and bill it as a private service. Patients can submit the bill to their health insurance company and, according to Hoch, are entitled to reimbursement. According to the General Practitioners Association, 16 euros were agreed in Bavaria and 15 euros per vaccination in Schleswig-Holstein.

You can read older news about the corona pandemic on the following pages.